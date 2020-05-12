23 deaths at Alex City VA home attributed to COVID-19

Twenty-three residents at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have died from the COVID-19 virus, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday.
There were 41 active resident cases of the virus on Tuesday, according to department spokesman Bob Horton.
Twelve of 41 employees who tested positive for the virus have recovered and are back on staff.
Alabama Daily News previously reported that all 131-or-so residents were tested for the virus on April 18.
Residents who tested positive for the virus are isolated from residents who are non-positive, Horton said.
The veterans home deaths are among 429 statewide from COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state’s Public Health Department. Of the 10,310 people in Alabama who’ve tested positive for the virus, 1,046 live in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, and 667 work in such facilities, Public Health reported.
Three employees at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette tested positive for the virus. There are no reports of residents testing positive of the virus at the home in Bay Minette, or the homes in Huntsville and Pell City, Horton said.
Horton said two independent reviews by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Alabama Department of Public Health show that the Alexander City home followed all Veterans Affairs, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health guidelines for the use of personal protective equipment and other preventive measures. The department requested the reviews.