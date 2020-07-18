21 new county COVID cases reported; RMC figure steady

The number of patients in Regional Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment is the same as Friday's figure, according to the hospital.
Dr. Raul Magadia, who works in the hospital’s two COVID-19 wards, said 35 patients who had tested positive for the virus were hospitalized, the same number of hospitalized patients on Friday afternoon.
Magadia said Saturday the wards had admitted one patient that day, though the day was young, and 6 on Friday. Three people had been discharged since Friday afternoon, he said.
Calhoun County’s number of confirmed cases Saturday afternoon was 724, reflecting another 21 cases reported since Friday. Nearly half of the county’s total cases were confirmed within the past two weeks. The number of confirmed deaths remains at six.
Magadia said he’d noticed recently the virus seemed to affect a younger demographic — those ranging from 20 to 40 years old — more so than it did when the pandemic began.
For about two weeks in late May and early June, Magadia said, no one had been hospitalized with the virus. After Labor Day, he said, the hospital had to reopen the hospital’s COVID-19 wards.
“This week and the coming days, it will be from the 4th of July,” he said.
He said he expects to see another increase in cases after school starts in August.
Magadia told The Star on Friday that wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines helps prevent the spread of the virus. He reiterated that point Saturday.
“That’s the least we can do, short of vaccines,” Magadia said.