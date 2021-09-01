108 cases of COVID MIS-C in Alabama children: What to know about multisystem inflammatory syndrome

The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking parents to be on the lookout for signs of a potentially dangerous syndrome seen in some young COVID patients.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is a condition where different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed. It’s not clear what causes MIS-C but many of the young patients were either diagnosed with COVID or around someone who was.
As of Aug. 31, the syndrome has been identified in 108 pediatric COVID cases in Alabama though that number is likely higher as MIS-C is not a reportable condition.
No MIS-C deaths have been reported in Alabama. There have been 4,404 cases of MIS-C in the U.S., including 37 deaths. While the condition can be serious, most children, according to the CDC, have gotten better with medical care.
According to ADPH, signs and symptoms MIS-C in children include:
-- Fever that lasts 24 hours or longer;
-- Vomiting;
-- Diarrhea;
-- Pain in the stomach;
-- Skin rash;
-- Feeling unusually tired;
-- Fast heartbeat;
-- Rapid breathing;
-- Red eyes;
-- Redness or swelling of the lips and tongue;
-- Redness or swelling of the hands or feet;
-- Headache, dizziness, or lightheadedness; and
-- Enlarged lymph nodes
Symptoms can vary from child to child.
Seek emergency care immediately if someone of any age is showing any of these signs:
-- Trouble breathing;
-- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest;
-- New confusion;
-- Inability to wake or stay awake; or
-- Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone.