Coronavirus not a concern in Alabama so far

Alabama has yet to see a confirmed case of novel coronavirus, but some residents are on edge about infection anyway.
According to Dr. Burnestine Taylor, assistant state health officer at the Alabama Department of Public Health, the public should try to work from good information, and save hypervigilant behavior for medical professionals.
“We’ve had three calls already today, and we had calls all weekend,” Taylor said. “At this point we don’t have any imminent threat. The number of people identified to be screened is very low. In Alabama we’ve had lots of calls, and no one has even qualified for testing.”
Last week, a woman claimed on Facebook that a Chinese woman in a mask had made a lengthy visit to a public restroom at an Anniston convenience store. Her post warned people that the location was being scrubbed down with bleach, ostensibly due to the possible spread of infectious disease.
Kendrice Gurley, a manager at the store, said Monday that the woman heard two cashiers joking about viruses and took their chitchat seriously. An employee went to clean the bathroom with Clorox soon after, Gurley said, but to wage war on typical bathroom germs, not the Wuhan coronavirus.
Still, the post was shared 640 times, spreading misinformation to a wide audience. Overseas, some people have had xenophobic responses to the illness, according to a report from the Guardian.
Part of the testing criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that the potential infectee has traveled within 1,000 miles of the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this year, and has cold- and flu-like symptoms. The city was quarantined Jan. 23 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus — so named because it’s a new member to a family of coronaviruses that includes SARS — beyond the city’s borders.
Only 11 cases have been confirmed in the United States as of Monday, according to the CDC, in Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington state, California and Arizona. Only 260 people in the country have met the criteria for testing; 167 tested negative, and another 82 have pending results, in addition to the 11 positives.
About 360 people had died from the disease in China as of Sunday, according to a New York Times report, with more than 17,000 confirmed cases in the country.
“It’s people who are older and immunocompromised who are having problems,” Taylor said. “Some people who have it have very mild symptoms.”
Dr. Benjamin Barlow, chief medical officer of the American Family Care chain of urgent-care clinics, also noted that the virus could be dangerous for those with weaker immune systems, but said people should be more concerned about the flu virus. Barlow said that more than 8,000 people have died in the United States this flu season alone; the CDC reports deaths ranging from 12,000 to 61,000 per year since 2010.
“A coronavirus is the common cold,” Barlow said by phone. “But this is different because it’s a novel virus. It’s a change somewhat from the typical cold.”
It’s not the danger of the disease — the symptoms of which include fever, coughing and shortness of breath — that has the medical community’s attention, he explained.
“We’re not used to this type of virus and we want to track that,” Barlow said. “We track these new viruses not necessarily because it’s the plague but because it’s different than what we normally face.”
New versions of the coronavirus crop up either due to mutation or through cross-species transference, he explained, leading to a rash of human infections.
Most people already know how to ward off the coronavirus because they’re familiar with how to ward off the flu, he explained. People should wash their hands frequently and avoid being coughed on — two things they should tend to do anyway, he said. Meanwhile, if someone has the symptoms and has traveled to China recently, he said, they should report it.
“Tell us right away so we can take care of you like we’re supposed to, and also track it,” Barlow said.