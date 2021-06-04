Cornhole and cash: State cornhole championship continues Saturday at JSU

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Each of the 16 cornhole boards, all emblazoned with slick logos and graphics, had a small pedestal with a tablet where players would later record their scores and send them to a central network that tracks games, outcomes and personal stats.
David Sanchez tosses his bean bag as his opponent Mike Wright looks on during The American Cornhole League, Alabama State Championships at JSU. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
“It’s not like baseball, ‘Was it a balk or was it not a balk?’ where you need to have an umpire there to make all the decisions,” Lamp said on a break from setting up. “It’s kind of like golf; everybody holds themselves accountable.”
Tournament play began at 2 p.m. Friday, but the event remains open to the public for spectating and playing on Saturday, even without pre-registration. The ACL motto is “Anyone can play, anyone can win,” something Chismark frequently reminds would-be players who are nervous about playing in an organized setting.
There are three skill classes, roughly aligning to beginner, intermediate and professional, and various subcategories to meet most players’ needs. Chismark said bags will be provided for those who don’t have their own.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday and competition starts at 9 a.m. with doubles and singles sets. Visit facebook.com/ACLSE to see more information about the event and watch play as it’s livestreamed.
“Just let them know there are delicious libations and cash prizes,” Chismark said. “It could be your first time out and you could be a state champion.”
Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.