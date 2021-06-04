You are the owner of this article.
Cornhole and cash: State cornhole championship continues Saturday at JSU

cornhole state championship

Riley Brewster throws a bean bag as he competes during The American Cornhole League, Alabama State Championships at JSU. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — As athletes competing for sponsorships and cash prizes, cornhole players are still somehow laid back enough to not need referees. 

Friday morning, just a few hours before the American Cornhole League’s state championship began at Pete Mathews Coliseum, ACL southeastern director Rob Chismark and Airstream Ventures events director Joel Lamp were spacing out cornhole boards, taping marks onto the floor for throwing distance and setting up tablets and iPhones for filming and broadcasting the competition.

Each of the 16 cornhole boards, all emblazoned with slick logos and graphics, had a small pedestal with a tablet where players would later record their scores and send them to a central network that tracks games, outcomes and personal stats.

“It’s not like baseball, ‘Was it a balk or was it not a balk?’ where you need to have an umpire there to make all the decisions,” Lamp said on a break from setting up. “It’s kind of like golf; everybody holds themselves accountable.” 

Tournament play began at 2 p.m. Friday, but the event remains open to the public for spectating and playing on Saturday, even without pre-registration. The ACL motto is “Anyone can play, anyone can win,” something Chismark frequently reminds would-be players who are nervous about playing in an organized setting.

There are three skill classes, roughly aligning to beginner, intermediate and professional, and various subcategories to meet most players’ needs. Chismark said bags will be provided for those who don’t have their own. 

Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday and competition starts at 9 a.m. with doubles and singles sets. Visit facebook.com/ACLSE to see more information about the event and watch play as it’s livestreamed. 

“Just let them know there are delicious libations and cash prizes,” Chismark said. “It could be your first time out and you could be a state champion.”

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560. 

