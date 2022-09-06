‘Community policing’ model keeps JSU police connected with campus

As another year of classes gets under way at Jacksonville State University, the campus police force is ready to serve its constituency of students, faculty and visitors to the public campus.
Consisting of 17 certified sworn officers and 13 civilian personnel, the Jacksonville State University Police Department is guided by the concept of community policing, whereby officers build relationships within the community they serve.
“A lot of times people don’t know what community policing is. You say that term, well, what does that mean?” said university police Chief Michael Barton. “It’s not being soft on crime. That’s not what community policing is, but it’s about being involved in the community.”
A university campus, being a defined physical space with a defined purpose, provides an ideal place to implement community policing efforts. Protecting and serving a campus offers a “unique environment” that provides opportunities that other jurisdictions might not always have, Barton said.
“Law enforcement, whether there is a law enforcement issue or not, we’re called to every problem there is. It may not be a police problem. But who else do you call?” Barton said.
Campus relations coordinator Adam Green sees the campus as an ideal setting for community policing.
“For lack of a better term, we have a captive community. We have folks that go to school here, go to work here. We have faculty that eats probably two meals a day here, maybe three. We have students that live here. We are our own community — our own town,” Green said.
Everyone, Green emphasized, is a Gamecock.
The department’s goal, then, is to bridge a gap between the community and the badge — to remind people of the person behind the uniform.
“It boils down to relationships. In the community that you serve, if you’re a part of that community, then the community trusts you,” Barton said.
When those relationships are formed, it makes it much easier for students to report something they might not have if they don’t know the officer, according to Deputy Chief Brian Mann.
To make officers more approachable, one longstanding program has been the “Adopt a Cop” program, which assigns an officer to each building on campus. At that building the officer simply makes himself or herself visible and visits with the students. The value of that is in establishing an identity before a crisis hits.
“The first time they see that officer, or see an officer, is not when they’re calling the police to report a theft or something. They’re seeing them well in advance and even get to know them on a first name basis,” Mann said.
The hope is that if a police officer whom the students know is always nearby, they are more likely to speak up when they see something out of place.
If a stranger seems to be lurking around a building, for example, the student is much more likely to say something about it if they have that more familiar bond with a campus police officer.
“They’ll tell you things then,” Mann said. “Whereas if we’re not doing those walk-throughs, they’ll think, ‘well maybe that person’s OK,’” and won’t call.
This leads to the prevention and problem solving aspects of the plan.
“By getting that information from the community we’re able to solve a problem before it ever happens. And that’s really cool,” Barton said
Green said he wants the officers to have an “out of the car” experience. On patrol, an officer might see the public it protects, but interactions are few.
“It’s hard to have a conversation when you’re driving by and moving,” Green said.
To help with that, the JSU police have implemented bicycle patrol.
“It’s not brand-new to the university. They had bicycle patrol at the university back in the ’80s, but we’re doing that again,” Green said.
It also recently added scooter patrol, taking cues from some of the students on campus.
“We have a lot of students who have scooters here, so now they see our guys driving scooters, but it gives them the opportunity to be up on the quad closer to the students. They can stop. They can speak to them. They can answer questions,” Green said.
Also fully marked as a police vehicle is the agency’s new electric recreational vehicle that can go where patrol cars can’t.
“You’re going 10 miles an hour or less. You’re not on patrol; you’re just kind of moving along, waving. But you’re approachable,” Green said.
University police are fully trained and certified law enforcement working out of secure headquarters. Green said that for this reason, there weren’t too many students that would come into the building, unless they needed to get a report or make one.
However, the agency newly remodeled the upstairs portion of Salls Hall — the university’s headquarters — to house dorm rooms for the students to bring them closer.
The agency is also getting involved with other offices on campus — such as the Student Government Association — for selection of new officers. The agency places SGA students on the hiring committee that asks questions and assists in the selection of officers who will police the campus.
The department will host its first “Conversation with a Cop” of the semester next Wednesday at the campus bookstore.
Similar to other agencies’ coffee-with-a-cop interaction (“not everybody likes coffee,” Barton said), the event sets a date and time when students can meet campus police officers and have a conversation with them.
“We’re dedicated to this model. It’s not just a box program, something that we’re putting a name out there and saying it just to be saying it,” Green said. “We want them to know that our officers are dedicated to this, to be out there. I tell the officers, ‘You shouldn’t be able to walk into the cafeteria to eat lunch without somebody waving at you.’”