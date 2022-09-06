 Skip to main content
‘Community policing’ model keeps JSU police connected with campus

JSU Police

(From Left) Jacksonville State University has implemented new techniques that will assist them in growing community relations. Photographed here is Jacksonville State University campus police Deputy Chief Brian Mann, Chief Michael Barton, Officer Michael Devoe, Sgt. David Becker, and Campus relations coordinator Adam Green.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer

As another year of classes gets under way at Jacksonville State University, the campus police force is ready to serve its constituency of students, faculty and visitors to the public campus.

Consisting of 17 certified sworn officers and 13 civilian personnel, the Jacksonville State University Police Department is guided by the concept of community policing, whereby officers build relationships within the community they serve.