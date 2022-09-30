Community Foundation has a new expert adviser

Donors who wish to help others live better for many years to come may now be counseled by a new Charter Adviser in Philanthropy (CAP).
Fred Smith, the director of Grants and Partnerships, works at the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, a local charity that pools donations to improve the lives of those who live in Calhoun and eight surrounding counties, Cleburne, Clay, St. Clair, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega.
The designation will allow Smith to work directly with donors as they plan how their gifts can achieve maximum benefit, according to Jennifer Maddox, president and CEO of the foundation.
“It will enable him to advise them effectively and accurately,” said Maddox, “There are four of us now in Calhoun County who have earned CAP accreditation, Nancy Lipham of Wells Fargo, Mitch Rogers (Director of Scholarships, Partnerships and Operations), Fred and me.”
Smith recently studied two years and completed the three necessary courses for his CAP that he obtained online from The American College of Financial Services based in King of Prussia, Pa. Recently, the foundation’s employees honored him with a luncheon.
“Now I can better serve the people in northeast Alabama, which gives me an opportunity to grow and learn as the director of grants and partnerships,” he said.
Each spring and fall, the foundation offers grant opportunities to those who work in nonprofit entities and organizations.
Smith said he is glad to play a role in the process of securing and establishing lasting legacies that the donors make possible.
“I can focus on helping the community reach their philanthropic dreams and provide another level of professionalism and leadership,” Smith said. “I like a quote by Nelson Henderson — ‘The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit.’”
Smith is also the pastor of The Bridge Christian Center, a nondenominational church on Parkwood Drive in Anniston. He and his wife, Rochelle, have two daughters, Zion, 12, and Eden, 14.