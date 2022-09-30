 Skip to main content
Community Foundation has a new expert adviser

Fred Smith is the county’s fourth CAP

Fred Smith, right, is recognized at a recent luncheon hosted by his employer, the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. Also attending are his family, daughters Zion and Eden and his wife, Rochelle.

Donors who wish to help others live better for many years to come may now be counseled by a new Charter Adviser in Philanthropy (CAP).

Fred Smith, the director of Grants and Partnerships, works at the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, a local charity that pools donations to improve the lives of those who live in Calhoun and eight surrounding counties, Cleburne, Clay, St. Clair, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega.