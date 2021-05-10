You are the owner of this article.
Community Foundation gives grants to local food pantries

Community Enabler

Maudine Holloway of Community Enabler Developer in south Anniston discusses how the organization had to change its procedure of giving out food and clothing.

Four Calhoun County food pantries received grant money from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama last week, in addition to several more in the foundation’s nine-county service area. 

Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center, Community Enabler Developer, Piedmont Benevolence Center and All Saints Interfaith Center of Concern each received $500 from the foundation. 

“During a time when many homes are being challenged with food insecurity, we are pleased the mini-grants awarded will support food pantries and soup kitchens that are actively feeding their communities,” Fred Smith, director of grants and partnerships, was quoted as saying in a news release. 

Other organizations that received $500 in grant money included:

— Cherokee County Crisis Center

— Clay County Community Food Bank

— HEARTS, Cleburne County

— Feeding Cleburne

— Bread of Life Community Ministries, DeKalb County

— The Salvation Army, Etowah County

— Race Against Injustice Now (RAIN), Etowah County

— The Way of The Cross Ministries, Etowah County

— Helping Hands Food Ministry/White Springs Baptist Church, Etowah County

— Randolph Community Life Church

— St. Clair Christian Love Pantry

— Talladega Red Door Kitchen 

— Lincoln Food Pantry, Talladega County

