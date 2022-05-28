Commissioner Hess after election loss: 'The sun comes up in the morning'

J.D. Hess’s 28 years as the commissioner for District 4 is longer than any other in Calhoun County history.
Tuesday, he lost his re-election bid, which came as a surprise to some whose lives he has touched for almost three decades.
Hess’s District 4 covers central and northern Calhoun County to the Etowah County line. Included are the city of Weaver and the communities of Blue Mountain, Saks, Alexandria, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Springs, Wellington and Webster’s Chapel.
One of his goals as commissioner has been to balance the economic and cultural activity that are in the southern areas of the county by improving those in the northern areas, even in districts outside his own.
The new commissioner will be Terry Howell, who received 2,103 votes to 1,729 for Hess.
The difference marks the end for a man whose face beamed any time he spoke of the most recent projects: the McClellan horse trails, the AgCenter’s development off U.S. 431 and the Woodland Park baseball field. There hasn’t been a commission meeting in recent years when Hess didn’t take a few minutes to plug any one or all three projects.
After Thursday’s commission meeting, Hess told The Anniston Star he hopes his service will continue to have an impact in the future, particularly in bringing tourist dollars to the county.
Commission chairman Lee Patterson said he had no doubt Hess’s impact will continue.
“I leaned a lot on J.D and his vast experience,” Patterson said. “He has been a mentor, friend, confidant and visionary. His thinking ‘out of the box’ has taken the county and commission forward.”
Patterson added that the commission will build on Hess’s success.
“We will work with Terry Howell,” Patterson said. “The commission is bigger than any one person, and we will continue to carry the county forward.”
Anyone attending the April 8 forum could see that Hess and Howell were in lockstep on the issues. Both agreed that the county must address the needs of improving the jail, addressing the county’s infrastructure needs, getting rid of nuisance buildings and seeking ways to retain law enforcement officers. Both said the county needs federal funding for broadband access and confront the complex issues that mental illness creates in the community.
Thursday, Hess seemed resolute.
“The sun comes up in the morning,” he said. “I’ve got my family who are so special to me. I’ll be able to spend more time with them, especially my grandkids who are very important to me.”
Only minutes before, Hess had introduced to those in attendance at the meeting his nephew, Brian Hess, and Brian’s wife, Toni. They received a proclamation of achievement because of the years they have worked with the girls’ softball team at Alexandria High School. The Hess couple’s daughter, Kristin, is a member of the team.
As Hess sat in his office, where the walls are filled with plaques of commendation and photographs of special occasions, he slowly shook his head.
“We’ve accomplished a lot,” he said. “I think of all the projects at youth activity fields the county has. I think of the community centers throughout my district, especially the license office in Alexandria. Not everyone thought it was a good idea, but now it’s the second largest place in the county where people can get tags and pay their property taxes. There are 30,000 transactions that take place there each year.”
Howell, a retired employee from BAE Systems in Anniston is now a business owner. He said he had nothing but respect for Hess.
“He has accomplished quite a bit,” Howell said. “More than likely, our management style will be different because everyone goes about tasks in different ways. I want to continue moving Calhoun County forward, especially District 4.”
Howell said he was part of a movement that seemed to take place in the 1980s when team building became popular in the workplace.
“In the years prior to that,” he said, “higher management did one thing and employees did another. I like it now that everyone works together to accomplish tasks.”
The county will benefit with a team player that follows Hess’s example.
“I’ve always supported projects in other commissioners’ districts,” Hess said before the interview in his office ended. “We’ve worked together for the good of the county.”