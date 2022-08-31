Commercial truck fire slows traffic east of Heflin

A commercial truck is currently ablaze at exit 203 on Interstate 20, 4 miles east of Heflin.
Heflin Police and Fire are in route to control and assess the situation, according Heflin Police Major Danny Turner.
"Troopers and fire are on scene. Truck and trailer are on fire. ALDOT is on scene and has East bound lanes shut down," Maj. Turner stated via text correspondence.
Traffic is backing up, causing a 15 minute delay as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Updates will be posted as information from law enforcement become available.