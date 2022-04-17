Commentary: Who was L.W. Wright? Why did he disappear after race at Talladega Superspeedway 40 years ago?

Editor's note: The Anniston Star and The Daily Home begin coverage of spring race week at Talladega Superspeedway with a look back at mystery driver L.W. Wright.
By LARRY WOODY / Special to The Anniston Star
Way back then, back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, they flocked to Music City by the dream-load — Richard Petty wannabes and the next Johnny Cashes.
Nashville was a mecca for aspiring race drivers and country music singers. They rode in with high hopes and usually rode out, busted, on midnight Greyhounds.
But every now and then ...
There was a skinny kid named Kristofferson who swept floors on Music Row before striking gold one sleepy Sunday morning, and a swaggering country boy from Kentucky named Waltrip who vowed to set stock car racing on its ear — and did.
Occasionally, dreams come true. As the racing writer for The Tennessean in Nashville, I took their calls, listened to their stories and gave them newsprint plugs.
That’s how I met L.W. Wright.
My phone rang one morning in the spring of 1982. Someone on the other end said he was representing a race driver from Virginia who had just moved to the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville. The driver’s name was L.W. Wright, and he planned to run the upcoming Winston 500 at Talladega.
The caller said L.W. had a NASCAR license and backing by country stars Merle Haggard and T. G. Sheppard. He had wrangled some cash from a PR firm to buy a race car from Sterling Marlin down in Columbia, Tenn. As part of the deal, Sterling would go to ’Dega as L.W.’s crew chief.
It was worth a couple of graphs in a racing column.
Next morning, Gary Baker called after reading the blip. Gary was a Nashville heavy-hitter in both racing and country music. He said neither he nor T. G. Sheppard (one of his clients) had ever heard of L. W. Wright.
I called Sterling and he confirmed he had, indeed, sold someone by that name a race-ready Chevy Monte Carlo for $20,000, and agreed to crew at Talladega.
I called the number I was given for Wright. He admitted his Merle and T. G. sponsorship announcement was “premature,” but said he was still working on it. He would discuss it at Talladega.
When I got to the track, I asked a couple of drivers if they’d heard of L.W. Wright. Nope.
I found Sterling in the garage, and he introduced me to Wright. I remember him as average. Average height, average build, average sideburns. He wore a Winston cap low over his eyes.
I asked how come none of the Cup drivers knew him. He said he ran mostly non-NASCAR “outlaw” races. That wasn’t unusual back in The Day, when drivers like the famed Alabama Gang barn-stormed across the South, racing anything with approximately four wheels.
L.W. continued to obfuscate (a fancy word for hemming and hawing) right up to qualifying time. His first lap was good enough to make the race, 36th of 40 starters. He smacked the wall on his second lap. Sterling and some volunteer crewmen patched up the car and rolled it out on Sunday.
As soon as the green flag waved, it was obvious L. W. was a mule that somehow got in the Kentucky Derby.
Wright was lapped, lapped again, then again as cars blazed around him at over 200 mph while L.W. ran school-zone speeds. The flagman frantically black-flagged L.W. off the track before he wiped out half of Talladega County.
I was watching from the press box, where race winner and Nashville’s hometown hero Darrell Waltrip would arrive afterwards to regale the media. When I finally got down to the garage, Wright and his Music City Racing team were long gone.
And the hunt was on.
Sterling wanted his money. (L.W. paid him $20,000 for the car, $3,700 of which was a check made of rubber.)
A Nashville PR agency called Space-Age Marketing was duped out of a reported $30,000 it had, for some inexplicable reason, fronted the unknown driver.
A hoodwinked and embarrassed NASCAR wanted its license back.
Goodyear got stiffed on its tire bill. L.W.’s landlord lost a rent payment.
Wright was on the lam, with his creditors, NASCAR, the law and a private investigator baying after him. Forty years later they still haven’t caught him.
They never knew for sure who they were looking for. L.W. Wright? They never got a whiff of anyone by that name.
The media dubbed L.W. the “D.B. Cooper of NASCAR,” after the infamous skyjacker who (maybe) parachuted out with $200,000 in airline ransom loot and vanished into history.
L.W. wasn’t so nefarious. His main malfeasance was duping a gullible PR agency out of some cash. Sterling came out OK; he got his car back.
NASCAR got off lucky, with only a red face. It could have been much worse — it let an inexperienced huckster smooth-talk his way onto the sport’s biggest, fastest, most dangerous track.
The mystery simmered for a while, then gradually faded away. Last year, with the 40th anniversary of the scam upcoming, Fox Sports1 decided to do a Race Hub special about it.
The Fox Sports TV crew came to Nashville and filmed an interview. After the documentary ran, I got an email from someone who claimed to be a favorite relative of L. W. Wright. (My email address is posted on a racing column I write occasionally.) The emailer included a number, if I were interested.
We’ll call him Bob, and this was his story:
He said L. W. is 73, married, with grown kids. He doesn’t know if L. W.’s family is aware of his past.
The last time Bob saw L. W. Wright (not his real name) was “several” years ago. He was living at a location Bob declined to disclose, under yet another name.
L. W. had done some short-track outlaw racing before his Talladega adventure.
After ’Dega, L.W. skipped town and laid low in another state. He supported himself with off-the-books odd jobs.
He had some minor run-ins with the law.
Bob said he watched the 2001 Daytona 500 with L.W. at one of his revolving residences. He said L.W. “got emotional” when Dale Earnhardt perished in a last-lap crash.
I queried Bob for over an hour, and he sounded legit. If he didn’t know an answer, he said he didn’t know. The obvious question: why did L. W. do what he did? Why did he go to such extremes to race at Talladega? What was his motivation? Did he realize the danger? Didn’t he know the facade would collapse?
Bob didn’t know. He said L. W. never talked about it, and Bob never pressed him.
We ended our conversation with Bob agreeing to try to contact L.W. through another family member and see if he would be willing to tell his story after all these years.
The sweetener: The statute of limitations has long expired on L. W.’s misdeeds, and there could be some book and movie-rights revenue in it for him. Plus, he could finally live in the sunlight.
That was a couple of months ago, and I haven’t heard back. I doubt I will.
Maybe Bob was just a prankster. Or maybe he really is a fond relative of L.W.’s — as he claimed — and when he contacted L.W., he was told to button up.
And so, the most tantalizing mystery in NASCAR history remains unsolved: Who was L.W. Wright, and what was he up to?
I suspect we’ll never know.
This is the 40th anniversary of phantom driver L.W. Wright’s race at Talladega, and his brassy, bizarre scheme to get on the track. Nashville sportswriter Larry Woody, who wrote this for The Anniston Star, covered Wright’s misadventure at Talladega on May 2, 1982.
P.S. -- L.W., if you're reading this, call us. We'd like to talk.