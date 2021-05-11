Colonial Pipeline shutdown, ‘panic buying’ causing gas shortages locally

Gas stations in and around Calhoun County were experiencing gas shortages and long lines at the pumps on Tuesday, in the wake of the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline last week after a ransomware attack.
State officials urged Alabamians not to overreact to the pipeline shutdown. “Folks, it should be operational in a few days,” Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter Tuesday. “Please do not fill up your car unless you need to, and do not fill multiple containers. Overreacting creates more of a shortage. Please use common sense and patience!”
The Mapco station at Golden Springs in Anniston was one of several local Mapco stations that ran out of gas early Tuesday morning, manager Sarah Crowson said. The station was without gas for about five hours, until a delivery truck arrived around 11 a.m.
The station was still out of premium gasoline. “We only have regular and diesel,” Crowson said.
Across the street at the Chevron station, people were already lined up at the pumps when the store opened at 6:15 a.m., assistant manager Melinda Taylor said. “It hasn’t stopped since,” she said.
“Everybody is worried about gas running out, because of the news reports,” she said. “They were panic-buying over the weekend. I had an elderly man come in with three different cars in 30 minutes. He wanted to fill them all up.”
The Colonial Pipeline, which moves about 45 percent of the fuel on the East Coast, shut down Friday after its computers were attacked by hackers. The pipeline expects to have service restored by the end of the week, according to The Washington Post.
The pipeline shutdown has drastically cut the supply of gasoline available to retailers in the Southeast. “Today, I sent trucks to Birmingham to get gas, and they came back empty,” said Sam Mousa, president and owner of SAMCO, which operates 50 stations in Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, St. Clair and Marshall counties.
“We normally get 100,000 gallons a day. Now you can only get about 50,000 gallons,” Mousa said Tuesday. “That’s not guaranteed for tomorrow. Tomorrow it might be 45,000,” he said.
“In the next couple of days, we’ll probably start seeing sites out of product,” he predicted.
Gasoline prices are also rising in the Southeast. The average gas price nationally had jumped to $2.98 on Tuesday, according to AAA — the most expensive gas has been since November 2014.
The average gas price in Alabama on Tuesday was $2.72, an increase of 4 cents since Monday, according to AAA.
“At the end of the day, I don’t think we’ll get to the point of ‘no gas available,’ but we might get to the point of higher prices,” Mousa said. “You might see higher prices if we have to go out of state to get the gas,” he said.
Just because gas prices are rising locally, Mousa said that should not necessarily be considered price gouging. “As of today, anybody charging more than $3 is price gouging,” he said.
His message to customers is don’t panic. Don’t fill up extra gas cans or drums. “I don’t think it’s going to go dry,” he said. “Just relax, and keep your tank at 80 percent full in case of emergency.”