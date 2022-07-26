 Skip to main content
Collette family offers World War II artifact to the Berman Museum

Sabra Gossett, the registrar of the Berman Museum, also serves as its collection manager. She's shown with Curtis Collette of Munford, who's giving her the remnants of a machine gun recovered decades ago from the site of a WWII plane crash at Cheaha State Park.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

At Cheaha State Park many visitors stand atop Bald Rock, but only a few know the remains of a World War II plane called the P-38 Lightning lie at the base of the popular lookout.

Curtis and Earlene Collette know, however, and want to honor the memory of the pilot who died in the cockpit of the single-seat twin-boom plane that was put into use during the war because of its speed and its four machine guns and cannon.