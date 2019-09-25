HEFLIN — Polly Walker was 16 when she started folding shirts at a Little Rock laundry in June 1945 — two months before the end of World War II. On Tuesday, Walker celebrated her 91st birthday, and she’s still working.
Walker is the customer service representative at the Shoal Creek Ranger District office of the Talladega National Forest Service in Heflin, and the Cleburne County native said she could not have been happier on her birthday.
“This morning when I came in they all started singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and had me a birthday cake,” Walker said.
Walker’s desk was crowded with flowers and birthday cards as she answered phone calls with her distinctive voice, “Shoal Creek Ranger District, Polly, may I help you.”
Walker started working as a contract worker for the Forest Service in 2010 and became a permanent employee last year.
“I’m a people person, number one, and it gets me out of the house with people and I see a lot of people that come in here,” said Walker.
Walker has spent her entire life in Cleburne County with the exception of a four-year stay in Atlanta and when she joined her husband, Willard, as he went through basic training at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, an Army post in Little Rock, Ark.
After the war ended Walker’s husband was stationed in Japan during the U.S. occupation. Willard died in April of 2009, just two months shy of what would have been the couple’s 65th wedding anniversary.
Walker said her father worked for the Works Progress Administration — a federal program to employ workers during the Great Depression — but only worked a half day due to having just one child.
Walker has held other jobs during her life of work, including at 21-year stay at the Heflin Baptist Church as the secretary to the pastor and 31 years as the secretary to the controller at Moore Business Forms in Heflin.
Walker said she really enjoys her current job at the Shoal Creek office.
“It’s such a good place to work, the people are so nice, they’re considerate and they’re just very good people to work with,” Walker said.
Walker has one daughter, one granddaughter and one great granddaughter.
Walker is grateful to have a job in her home county of Cleburne.
“I love the people because I try to give them directions and try to explain the facilities that we have,” Walker said.
“Cleburne County is home,” said Walker.