Woman, child from Georgia killed in I-20 crash in Cleburne County

A woman and a 21-month-old child were killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20 near the 195 mile marker in Cleburne County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported in a statement released Wednesday evening.
Diana Santana-Palacios, 25, and a 21-month-old child of Mapleton, Ga., were fatally injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition Santana-Palacios was driving struck a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Johnny Duke, 61, of Anniston, according to ALEA.
Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.