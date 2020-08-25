Voters choose incumbents for Heflin City Council

HEFLIN — It was a night to celebrate incumbency in the Heflin City Council race.
Both councilmen Clinton “Shag” Austin and Shannon Roberts retained their seats during Tuesday’s election.
Austin received 198 votes to challenger Stacy Cash’s 58 votes to win another term in District 3.
Austin was surrounded by supporters and family outside the Heflin Recreation Center when he learned he won the election.
“First of all I want to thank the Lord and I want to thank my angel above for watching over me and then I want to thank all the citizens in District 3 for supporting me and giving me confidence, trusting me,” said Austin.
“It’s just a humbling experience and I just want to continue to move the city forward with District 3 and the city, we’ve just got to work together,” said Austin.
Austin said he has three goals for his next 4-year term.
“I’m ashamed of all of the streets in Heflin, not just District 3 but the whole city, we’ve got to do something with that, we’ve got to get our budget straightened out and we’ve got to get some more jobs in this area,” said Austin.
Roberts regained his District 4 seat by beating challenger Terry Coker by a vote of 137-76.
Roberts said he appreciated the confidence voters showed him.
“I’m happy, I’m really interested in working with the new council and the mayor and I think we can move things forward, I’m very thankful,” said Roberts.
Not on the ballot Tuesday was District 2 Councilwoman Rhonda Heard, the only qualifier for that district. She succeeds Rhonda Lines who decided to not run for re-election.