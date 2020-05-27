Vote gives steady income to industrial development board

HEFLIN — The Heflin Industrial and Economic Development Board now has a steady source of funding thanks to a unanimous vote by the Heflin City Council Tuesday night.
The industrial board will now receive a portion of the diesel tax money — one half cent per gallon — from the new Love’s Travel Center which will be built at Interstate I-20 exit 205 in Heflin.
The city of Heflin already has a two cents per gallon fuel tax — either regular gasoline or diesel — and previously agreed to give Love’s one and one half cents of the city’s revenue from the diesel tax for the company’s decision to locate in Heflin. Love’s will receive that share of the diesel fuel tax for 20 years or until the amount reaches $2.66 million, according to Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks.
According to Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, the industrial board will receive about $60,000 annually from the tax that can be used to develop properties and other ventures that benefit economic development in the area.
Rooks said the measure to fund the industrial board will be a tremendous advantage.
“I think it’s a great move on the part of the city to commit that money to the industrial development board because we’ve got a board of individuals that’s made up of very intelligent people that work to bring industry into our city as well as our county,” Rooks said after the meeting.
“Being able to have money that they can actually count on that goes directly into their board that they can work with, it’s just going to be a tremendous advantage for that board,” Rooks said.
The measure passed by the council requires the industrial board to account for what the money was used for each year. The resolution is intended to be a permanent operation but the council has the ability to say “yes or no” on the funding stream each year according to Maloney.
In other business the council voted unanimously to proclaim Joe Hall as the second “Thru Hiker” of the entire 335-mile Pinhoti Trail, a portion of which passes near Heflin. The feat earned him a certificate validated by the city of Heflin and the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association.
Adam Dasinger, a board member with the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association, was present at the meeting and said that Hall started his hike on April 18 where the trail starts in Coosa County and finished on May 10 at the northern terminus.
The city also agreed to renew its auditing contract with DeLoach, Barber & Caspers, PC, for another year.
Rooks said he’s put out feelers to other auditing firms but they would charge double of what the current auditor charges the city.
Rooks told the council that there is some money — $100,000 — that can be used to pave small jobs in the city. Rooks asked the council to identify areas in their districts that need attention.
The council discussed recent noise complaints on Blake Street. Rooks said that people are complaining about loud mufflers and “drag racing.”
A. J. Benefield, Heflin's police chief, said officers have been issuing citations to “quite a few” in the area and the department is looking into purchasing decibel meters to identify offenders.
“We’re trying to be sensible, use common sense about it, we talked to probably three different parents of younger kids on go-carts and things,” said Benefield.
Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation director, said the spring youth baseball season has been canceled and refunds and/or credits are being issued to parents.
Perry said the rec department does not have the staff to meet safety recommendations set by the state, which includes social distancing for players.