HEFLIN — A new business in Heflin offering a large variety of new and used merchandise opened last week on Ross Street.
Heflin Vendor’s Mall offers something for every age, according to co-owner Edna Spears, who along with her husband, Marshall, spent six weeks refurbishing the 18,000-square-foot building.
The business rents out booths to vendors for $75-$100 per month depending on the size of the booth.
Spears said there are 31 total booths and 18 have already been rented out.
“We carry what sells,” Spears said Tuesday.
Spears said that farmhouse-type merchandise “is really in” right now and sales are brisk. She explained that farmhouse merchandise consists of new things that look old, such as furniture which has an aged and worn look and other reproductions that harken back to yesteryear.
Spears said her mall is not the typical antique mall because a lot of the vendors sell new merchandise and some sell vintage items.
A large display of new silk-screened T-shirts was at one booth, at another floral arrangements and wall hangings. A Christian-themed booth with Biblical ceramics and pictures took up another space.
Spears pointed out Easter decorations and merchandise for sale, saying that she will have seasonal goods as well. She said a vendor is moving in soon who will carry nothing but Christmas items all year long.
Spears said that customers have liked the mall so far.
“Everybody’s like ‘Wow, it’s really nice,’” Spear said.
Spears said there is a large variety of glassware reasonably priced as well as more expensive pieces.
Besides charging a monthly rental fee, the business charges a 10 percent fee for everything sold from the various vendors.
Spears said she hopes to start advertising on Interstate 20 in the near future once more vendors have moved in.
“We have great plans. We plan on staying. My husband and I would like to retire and just do this,” Spears said.