An Amtrak train struck a car in Cleburne County near Edwardsville this morning, minutes after the driver and passenger escaped.
After the crash, the car, a Kia Sorento, was upside-down nestled in kudzu beside the track near U.S. 78 at the 185 mile marker at about 10:30 this morning.
A state trooper and Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene speaking with Amtrak employees and a Norfolk Southern worker.
The driver, Candy Chandler of Villa Rica, Ga., sat alongside the highway afterward with a cut on her hand and blood on her shirt.
Chandler said she and a friend, Charles Eric Coggins, were in the Kia when it went down an embankment and wound up on the tracks. Coggins pulled her from the car, Chandler said. Minutes later, when they’d reached the side of the highway, the train struck the car, she said.
“I thought, ‘There goes my brand new car,’” Chandler said.
Coggins said the car struck two trees on the way down the embankment before coming to rest on the tracks. He thanked God they weren’t killed.
“We drifted off the road, it seemed like, or just left the edge of the road, it was pretty much a blur, two hard hits right there and I mean I thought we were dead,” Coggins said.
Amtrak’s regular westbound train on the Crescent Line had been due to arrive in Anniston from Atlanta this morning at 10.
The train’s passengers appeared to remain on board while officials worked. The train was moving again just before 11 a.m.
Cleburne County 911 dispatched the call by radio to first responders at 9:49 a.m. First responders reported back minutes later that they’d arrived, and that the car was on the tracks at 9:55 a.m.; they asked dispatchers to notify the railroad to stop all train traffic.
At 10:03 a.m. a first responder radioed to tell the dispatcher the train had just struck the car.
Kimberly Woods, Amtrak corporate communications representative said that the train hit the unoccupied vehicle at 10:03 a.m.
Woods did not say if the train received a notification from the county to stop.
“At the time of the incident, 72 customers were on the train. There are no reported injuries to customers or crew members,” Woods said.
Woods said the train resumed service at 10:53 a.m. to its final destination in New Orleans.
Efforts to reach representatives at Norfolk Southern on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Seventy-nine people died in highway-rail accidents in Alabama in the ten years ending in March of this year, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. None of those fatalities happened in Cleburne County.