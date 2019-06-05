An Amtrak train struck a car in Cleburne County near Edwardsville this morning, minutes after the driver and passenger escaped.
After the crash, the car was upside-down beside the track near U.S. 78 at the 185 mile marker at about 10:30 this morning.
A state trooper and Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene speaking with Amtrak employees and a Norfolk Southern worker.
The driver, Candy Chandler of Villa Rica, Ga., sat alongside the highway afterward with a cut on her hand and blood on her shirt.
Chandler said she and a friend, Charles Eric Coggins, were in the Kia when it went down an embankment and wound up on the tracks. Coggins pulled her from the car, Chandler said. Minutes later, when they’d reached the side of the highway, the train struck the car, she said.
“I thought, ‘There goes my brand new car,’” Chandler said.
Coggins said the car struck two trees on the way down the embankment before coming to rest on the tracks. He thanked God they weren’t killed.
Amtrak’s regular westbound train on the Crescent Line had been due to arrive in Anniston from Atlanta this morning at 10.
The train’s passengers appeared to remain on board while officials worked. The train was moving again just before 11 a.m.
Staff Writer Bill Wilson reported from Edwardsville. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.