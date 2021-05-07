Two Cleburne principals moving on

HEFLIN — Two Cleburne County school principals are stepping down — one at the middle school and the other at the elementary school — and both will take with them memories, lessons learned and achievements.
Barbara Johnson, 65, has been at the elementary school for 25 years, with 21 of those years as principal. Prior to holding the top job she taught first grade, second grade and was a Title 1 math teacher in the school’s math lab.
“I’m getting on up in age,” Johnson said on Thursday at the school. Letting go of her school, however, both the kids and the teachers, won’t be easy for her. Johnson said she will miss so many things the day she walks out of the school doors for the last time later this month.
“Seeing smiles on childrens’ faces, interacting with children when I go to the classrooms, hallways, lunchroom, seeing the changes in the way teachers teach,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the school was celebrated in 2018 for reading improvement by the state and received $20,000 for having great reading scores through the Alabama Reading Initiative.
Last year Cleburne County Elementary was one of five schools in the state to be designated as an Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.
The school was one of 367 schools in the nation — and one of five in the state — to receive the coveted distinction from the U.S. Department of Education.
The designation was based on test scores, demographics, curriculum, instruction techniques and how the whole school operates.
“I’ve just been very proud of the teachers of how far they have come in changing the way that they instruct children in reading and math,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she has been talking to teachers and has been telling them to not let “the guard down” once she’s gone and to refer back to book studies when they need to think of some strategies.
Johnson’s advice for the new principal is to get very familiar with the culture of the school.
“Don’t be too eager to change, change is always inevitable, get to know the faculty, the students and gradually change what you need to change,” Johnson said.
Johnson said once she retires she hopes to travel and spend time with her grandchildren.
“I cut my own grass so I guess I’ll continue to do that a little bit, on a push mower, I can still get around and do that,” she said.
TODD CHANDLER
Meanwhile, at the middle school, Principal Todd Chandler, 48, is stepping down to pursue a teaching career with the National Guard at McClellan.
“I’m quitting school and joining the Army,” Chandler said.
Chandler, an E8 Master Sergeant with the National Guard, has been the principal at the school for the last six years while also fulfilling his military obligations.
“On May 26 I walk out the door and then I go on orders the 27th,” said Chandler.
In 2017 Chandler was deployed to Afghanistan for about nine months and the school had a patriotic sendoff for their beloved principal.
Before becoming principal Chandler held various coaching and teaching positions at Oxford High School and White Plains High School.
He was the assistant principal at White Plains under Principal Davine Miller.
“I learned a lot from her that I still use to this day,” said Chandler.
Chandler said leaving Cleburne County middle school was a tough choice.
“It was kind of a difficult decision but at the same time, it was the right choice at the right time,” he said.
One of the things Chandler enjoyed at the middle school was the use of yearly “themes” which play into how the school uses its Title 1 funding. Over the years the themes have included Star Wars CCMS Strikes Back, superheroes and Indiana Jones. Title I provides federal funding to schools that serve an area with high poverty.
Chandler hopes his replacement will continue the program for the multi-needs kids.
The school recently unveiled a life skills room complete with major household appliances for the kids to learn how to cook and do laundry.
“I go in there everyday ... they learn their skills that they carry with them now and forever,” said Chandler.
Chandler hopes that his replacement will tap into every teacher in the school.
“Everybody brings something different to the table,” he said.
Chandler said he will miss his extended family at the school but hopes to stay in touch with the faculty and staff.
“This has been by far the best place I’ve ever been,” said Chandler.