Two at nursing home returning to work after negative COVID tests

HEFLIN — The two employees who tested positive for COVID-19 at Cleburne County Nursing Home recently are doing fine according to Alison Cleveland, assistant administrator at the nursing home.
“They’re returning back to work after their negative tests, so we’re just rocking and rolling,” Cleveland said on Thursday.
“One has already returned to work, she had to have two negative tests before she could return, she is back. The second employee is scheduled to return soon pending her negative tests,” Cleveland said. The employees tested positive the last week of June and the first week of July.
Cleveland credits the low infection rate to the nursing homes stringent protocols the nursing home put into place at the very beginning of the pandemic.
“We are doing well, we still have zero residents with COVID or employees that we have tested,” Cleveland said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Cleburne County has recorded 63 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.