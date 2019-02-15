Recovery crews were working at the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 20 this morning in Heflin.
A truck and its trailer had come to rest on their sides along the westbound on-ramp to I-20 at Exit 199. Crews were using cables to pull the truck from the embankment, and at 8:30 had blocked traffic on the ramp.
Heflin police Officer John Butler said the truck's driver had stopped on the ramp's soft shoulder just after 6 a.m. to rest. The embankment couldn't hold the weight of the truck, which fell over, Butler said. The driver was uninjured, he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Staff writer Bill Wilson reported from Heflin.