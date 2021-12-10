Travel center off Interstate 20 brings economic muscle to Heflin

HEFLIN — Set to open next Thursday is the new Love’s Travel Center, where local and state officials hope motorists will open their wallets to fill up, dine and shop at the spacious business.
Contractors and construction workers were putting the finishing touches on various buildings and fixtures here last week as Interstate 20 traffic roared by. The business is located at exit 205.
Tammy Perry, Heflin’s economic developer, said the Love’s Travel Center — the 21st location in the state — will include amenities such as:
— A total of 97 large truck parking spots
— A total of 81 car parking spots
— A Bojangles restaurant set to open in January
— Eight RV sites with hookups.
— Seven showers.
— Two dog parks for large and small dogs.
— An 11,000-square-foot Love’s country store which will feature a mobile-to-go station for mobile devices.
— Eight gas pumps in the front, each with four hoses.
— Eight diesel pumps in the back, each with two hoses.
— A 12,000-square-foot tire shop.
— Truck scales.
— Bulk propane.
“You know if you go into a Love’s Travel Stop, they're going to be clean, nice and consistent,” Perry said. “We’re just excited about having them in our community, as community partners, because their reputation is definitely a strong one.”
The groundbreaking ceremony for the $12 million project was in August 2020 as 40 elected officials and others gathered at the site to listen to various speeches about the economic impact the travel center would have.
As the golden shovels sliced into red dirt in the glaring August sun, Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, said the development will give Cleburne County a big economic boost.
“These stations, when they pop up, are cash machines for the local economy,” he said.
Interstate dollars
Rogers said that when a Love’s Travel Center opened in nearby Moody in St. Clair County, it had a “huge and somewhat unexpected effect on the community in the form of tax revenue.”
Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, said there are two Love’s in St. Clair County.
“Our organization has actually recruited two Love’s, one was in Steele, that was about 15 years ago, and there’s one in Moody from about three years ago,” Smith said.
“What’s great is it’s getting gas tax, sales tax and diesel tax collected in areas where folks would have normally driven by to another location,” Smith said.
Smith said the smaller the community, the bigger the impact is.
“The great thing about Love’s is you're getting money off the interstate, these are folks that would normally drive by your community instead of dropping off and spending money,” he said.
Smith said the town of Steele, which has a little over 1,000 people, saw a doubling of tax revenue thanks to the Love’s Travel Center located at an exit on Interstate 59.
“The city went from half a million to a million dollars,” Smith said.
The extra traffic coming off the exit was enough for a Dollar General to be built, Smith said.
The tax revenues generated at the Love’s Travel Center in Moody — which features a McDonald’s and a Subway restaurant — is second only to the Publix Super Market, Smith said.
“It has exceeded expectations,” Smith said.
Reinvesting for the future
At a meeting in 2020 the Heflin City Council voted unanimously to fund the Heflin Industrial Board with a portion of the diesel tax money from the Love’s Travel Center.
The industrial board will receive one half cent per gallon from the diesel fuel sold at the business.
The city of Heflin already has a two cents per gallon fuel tax — either regular gasoline or diesel — and previously agreed to give Love’s one and one half cents of the city’s revenue from the diesel tax for the company’s decision to locate in Heflin. Love’s will receive that share of the diesel fuel tax for 20 years or until the amount reaches $2.66 million.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer at the time, said the industrial board will receive about $60,000 annually from the tax that can be used to develop properties and other ventures that benefit economic development in the area.
An expected ripple effect
The Love’s Travel Center is located across Alabama 46 from the eventual entrance to the Heflin industrial park. The industrial park sat vacant for many years but thanks to a $1 million Alabama Department of Transportation industrial access grant, an access road will be constructed soon, Perry said.
In August, Heflin Mayor Robby Brown announced a recreational vehicle dealership superstore will be investing $20 million and will employ 90 at the industrial park.
Suddenly everyone wants a piece of Heflin’s pie.
“We already have different people reaching out to different property owners in the surrounding areas,” Perry said.
“It has definitely stirred a lot of interest, and we know it will boost the business around it, even if they are service stations,” she said.
Just over a year ago, Cleburne County Commissioner Laura Cobb opened Sweet Southern Market restaurant near the industrial park and the Love’s Travel Center.
“The more businesses here, the more people will stop. My whole goal was to see growth in this area,” Cobb said on a recent morning. She was in the restaurant’s kitchen preparing for the lunch crowd as the aroma of barbecue and fried catfish permeated the entire restaurant.
“We’re Southern home cooking, everything's from scratch, we’re famous for our ribs and our butts and our catfish,” Cobb said. “My whole atmosphere here is your grandma's kitchen, you come on in, you’ll be able to sit down, bring your kids, bring your family, and sit down with a country atmosphere.
“It will be good for this exit because the more things that you have at an exit the more people that stop, it’s going to be good for all of us,” she said.
Excited about the future
State Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg, was also at the ribbon cutting last summer. When reached by phone last week she was optimistic about the future of exit 205.
“I’m excited. It’s always a great day to have a new business open and it will be such a benefit to the area, not only the tax revenue but the convenience of having people to stop and hopefully shop around and spend some more money while they’re there,” Shaver said.
Shaver said the ribbon cutting will be announced after Christmas and before the Alabama legislature convenes.
“It will be a catalyst for other businesses to locate there, that’s what happens when one business opens it does seem to attract and breed more so it really will be a boom to that industrial park area,” she said.