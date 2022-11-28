Traffic fatality reported near Heflin

A Tennessee man has been reported killed as the result of an accident near Heflin.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Collierville, Tenn., was fatally injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning at approximately 7.
According to an ALEA press release, the 2015 Toyota Camery he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek.
Lankoji was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Interstate 20 near the 198-mile marker, approximately one mile west of Heflin in Cleburne County.
Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Department are continuing the investigation.