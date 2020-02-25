Town trail pays dividends, Heflin council learns

HEFLIN — Much to the unexpected delight of city officials Heflin is becoming a well-known stop for hikers along the Pinhoti Trail.
During a meeting Tuesday evening council members discussed how the new Heflin Spur trail that connects downtown Heflin to the Pinhoti Trail is attracting hikers from all over the nation.
Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation director, said the city and the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association is now offering a special certificate for any hiker who completes the 335-mile-long Pinhoti Trail, which crosses Alabama for 170 of those miles before continuing into Georgia. It is the longest footpath in the state.
The hiker has to note mileage and take photos at certain points to earn the certificate.
Perry said that a hiker has already completed the requirements and will be awarded his certificate at the upcoming St. Paddy's on Main Strides of March 5K Run/Walk on March 21 in downtown Heflin.
Perry said the presentation will also be an opportunity to educate would-be hikers about the Pinhoti and the Heflin Spur trail.
Perry said that the city partners with the Pinhoti Outdoor Center in Sylacauga which offers hikers shuttles, a hostel, planning services and support.
“They envy that the trail comes right through town, their trail does not come through Sylacauga,” Perry said.
Perry attended the Alabama Recreational Trails Conference at Gulf State Park two weeks ago and said Heflin is now known within hiking circles and has become a destination for hikers.
Perry said that just this week three hikers have visited town and one told her that Heflin is the best trail town in Alabama.
Rudy Rooks complimented the job that the city is doing to welcome and accommodate hikers.
“I never realized that it would get this big, the two things that they want to do is come get their picture made in front of city hall with the trail sign and eat at Flora’s Table,” Rooks said.
Rooks said the out-of-state hikers who were in town on Tuesday were accompanied by a blind dog.
“I owe it to our citizens here, our business owners, our police department for making them feel welcome, it does speak volumes,” said Rooks.
In other business the council unanimously voted to donate $1,000 to the Cheaha Regional Library to help it buy a van.
During departmental reports, Heflin Fire Chief Jonathan Adams said for the month of January the department made the following calls:
— Four structure fires
— One vehicle fire
— One woods fire
— Seven motor vehicle collisions
— One medical call
— Sixteen tree and powerlines down
For the month of January, Heflin Police Chief A.J. Benefield told the council of the department’s achievements:
— Two accident reports
— Closed out 10 cases by arrest
— Thirty-nine incident reports
— Twenty traffic citations
— Issued 170 traffic warnings
— Completed 1184 business checks
— Gave three presentations