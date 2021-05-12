To be continued: Heflin’s City Council meeting

HEFLIN — Due to a lack of a quorum the Heflin City Council meeting Tuesday night the meeting will be continued next Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m.
Heflin Mayor Robby Brown brought the meeting to order but because there were not enough council members to conduct any official business the meeting was continued — a parliamentary procedure for postponing a meeting until another date.
Only council members Shannon Roberts and Rhonda Green were in attendance.
The mayor had the option of not calling the meeting to order in which case the next meeting would have been a special meeting in which would have required a seven-day public notice.
Items on the agenda for the meeting next week include a vote on the sale of city property on Perryman Bridge Road and a proclamation honoring National Skilled Nursing Care Week.