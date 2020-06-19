Thrice-top turkey enjoys well-earned rest in Heflin

HEFLIN — Big Ben, a 5-year-old Spanish black turkey, takes it easy these days, passing time in his coop recalling his glory days. Big Ben is a three-time national champion turkey, having won the coveted award for the last three years at the Ohio Poultry show.
The prize bird has gone cold turkey off the poultry show circuit, according to his owner, Chris McCary, 59, who raised Big Ben since he was a mere poult.
“Big Ben has retired since he won the big one,” said McCary.
McCary raises and breeds all kinds of poultry at his farm not far from Heflin. He has more than 400 birds, most of which are free to roam under the watchful eyes of three great Pyrenees, Nike, Bia and Shila, who keep predators at bay.
“The coyotes are the worst around here, they will get them,” said McCary.
A labyrinth of pens and barns houses other birds of all types that McCary breeds for food and poultry shows, including a group of French black chickens which he said is the largest such flock in North America.
Big Ben is a heritage breed of turkey — unlike the common turkey, the broad-breasted white, which ends up on everyone’s plate at Thanksgiving.
McCary said that Spanish black turkeys breed naturally, unlike the commercially bred, broad-breasted birds that are too cumbersome to mate naturally due to the large size of their breasts.
The wild turkeys seen in our area scurrying about are the Eastern wild turkeys, which are typically smaller than the heritage breeds but can fly better, according to McCary. Even though Spanish black turkeys are not as good at flying, McCary has one that does indeed get airborne from time to time.
“He jumps up and jumps on top of the house and walks around, I have to get him down,” he said.
No bird is perfect, according to McCary, but the judges seem to think Big Ben is pretty close.
McCary said the Ohio Poultry Show in 2019 was a bit different from previous shows in that the turkeys were actually hand-evaluated by the judges to assess the rankings in what’s called bench judging. In previous years the birds were judged in their cages with an occasional poke from a judge.
“That had not been done in more than 20 years, first of all anywhere in the country, it’s such a big deal,” he said.
McCary credits the physical characteristics and stature of Big Ben for his three national trophies.
“He’s got impeccable color, feather quality, weight, the right proportions to his body,” he said.
Big Ben has earned his keep and will not be stuffed this Thanksgiving, however, his feathered sons and nephews will hopefully carry on the winning tradition in future poultry shows.
On Thursday McCary struggled a bit to pick up his 30-pound-plus prize bird for a photo. One of the most notable attributes was Big Ben’s color — black as coal, with a reflective sheen.
“He really doesn't have any color fault,” said McCary.
McCary, a practicing attorney, said he’s been raising turkeys most of his life with the exception of a few hiatuses. He received his first pair of birds at the age of 6.
McCary said that Big Ben’s lofty awards validate what he has been doing all these years.
“You’re trying to improve the breed, you’re trying to preserve something that could go extinct ... it makes me feel good that I’m part of preserving the breed.”