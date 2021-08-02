Texas cyclists visit Heflin during ride for cancer awareness

HEFLIN — Sixteen University of Texas students with the Texas 4000 For Cancer team rode their bikes into Heflin Monday afternoon to bring awareness to cancer.
The 70-day bike ride started on June 5 in Austin, the state capital, and will cover a 4,000-mile trek across the nation as students spread information about cancer. Tuesday was day 59, according to Morgan Martinez who got off her bike at the Heflin armory with some of her fellow cyclists after pedaling 117 miles.
Martinez said the group had just arrived from Atlanta via the Silver Comet bike trail and the Chief Ladiga Trail.
“It’s good, it’s been a fun ride, a lot of it has been on a bike trail so it’s been shaded,” Martinez said.
Martinez said the goal of the ride is to raise money for cancer research and sports services.
“Along the way we meet with people, we talk with them, we spread hope, knowledge and charity,” she said.
“I personally really liked Georgia, and we went to Tallulah Gorge and there was a beautiful lake called Lake Rabun. That was really, really pretty getting to bike through there, it was awesome,” said Martinez.
Martinez said that the group had only been in Alabama for about 20 miles but the scenery had been, “really, really pretty,” and the motorists they encountered had all been really nice.
Martinez characterized the experience of the bike ride as “super positive.”
“People are really open, which I wasn't expecting, like how they’ve been affected. A lot of people we’ve encountered either have had cancer themselves or someone in their personal life has had cancer — I wasn’t expecting people to be so open and so honest,” she said.
Martinez recalled one of the first days of the trip entering Houston and a family opened their house for the group to stay in and enjoy their pool to cool off in.
“People really genuinely care and are willing to open up to us so we’re also really willing to talk to them,” Martinez said.
On Tuesday the group will head to Birmingham then to Arkansas and Oklahoma on their way back to Austin.
Robi Mobley, executive director of the Cleburne County based faith nonprofit HEARTS (Helping Every Area Resident to Succeed), was at the armory welcoming the cyclists.
Mobley along with other HEARTS board members and staff, volunteers from various churches and sponsors showed some Alabama hospitality to the riders.
“We have our own cancer program and we are planting seeds in theirs by putting them up for the night at the local hotel, we’re feeding them a meal and we’re going to have a program,” Mobley said.
Mobly said sponsors included Piggly Wiggly, WM grocery, Marie’s BBQ, New Harmony Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, Heflin Baptist Church and Mountain View Baptist Church.
David Cheuvronte, one of the cyclists, was at a table with some of the others relaxing and said the day was fantastic.
“It was tough but we got through it, 117 miles, it was all flat so we didn’t have the hills to propel you downwards, you just put your head down and grind it out,” he said.
Cheuvronte said it is an honor to be included in the group.
“All of us have been affected by cancer in some way, in some form. It’s more than a bike trip — anyone can strap on a bike and go across the country,” Cheuvronte said. “But we’re going to raise cancer awareness across communities. It’s an honor to be able to wear this jersey every single day.”