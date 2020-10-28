Tension, accolades mark final Heflin meeting for 2

HEFLIN — It was a night of farewells, tears, accolades and a little politics Tuesday night at the Heflin City Council meeting.
The meeting marked the last council meeting for outgoing Mayor Rudy Rooks and Councilwoman Rhonda Lines.
Robby Brown beat Rooks in the recent municipal election and will be sworn in Monday as the city’s new mayor. Lines decided to not run for re-election for District 2 and Rhonda Heard will take over her seat.
During what would be a normal procedural vote for three appointments to the industrial development board, there were some tense moments as the council and mayor could not come to terms over the timing of the vote.
Councilman Shannon Roberts wanted the incoming administration to vote on the three appointments but the mayor wanted the council to approve the appointments Tuesday night.
In a narrow vote the council voted in the three appointees, Ellis Bennett, Zack Jones and Tina Riddle, each to serve six-year terms on the board.
Roberts was the only no vote as council members Travis Crowe and Rhonda Lines abstained. Voting yes were council members Clint “Shag” Austin and Rhonda Green.
Roberts wanted to table the motion because he felt like the staggering of the appointments was not correct as usually two board members are appointed every two years.
Even though Councilman Crowe abstained from the vote he let the mayor know his stance on the matter.
“They’re going to be on there for six years, the new mayor should be able to appoint these guys,” Crowe said.
Rooks said, “Travis, I’m mayor till Friday.”
“I know you are,” Crowe replied.
Rooks said it was his appointment to make.
“This is sorta like Trump and the Democrat stuff, they didn’t want Trump to appoint our Supreme Court justice, they wanted the next administration to appoint them, that’s what it sounds like here,” said Rooks.
Roberts said the next administration should have the right to vote for who they want, not Rooks.
Roberts threatened to walk out of the meeting saying that he did not want to be bullied into something that he was against.
Rooks said, “So y'all would walk out of here so we would not have a quorum, that’s really treating your citizens right.”
Councilwoman Rhonda Green had the deciding vote to appoint the board members.
“I’m good with them being on there, I vote yes,” Green said.
In other business, the council discussed garbage cans.
Starting in December, city residents will be charged by the number of garbage cans they have instead of being charged a flat fee for residential service. Residents can ask the city to pick up any garbage cans they don’t want to be charged for.
Heflin police Capt. Scott Bonner spoke to the council to voice his concerns about his fellow officers.
Bonner said he hopes the new council will consider funding officers’ expenses to seek counseling and associated expenses, including mileage and copays.
“They are doing what we ask them to do, what y’all pay them to do,” he said.
Bonner also said his promotion to captain earlier this year was based on a recommendation from an independent board including police chiefs and investigators, not the mayor or police chief.
At the end of the meeting Austin gave plaques to outgoing Mayor Rooks and councilwoman Lines for their public service.
Rooks was appreciative of the gift but also pointed out the city is losing other employees as a result of the incoming administration.
The police chief, fire chief and city clerk are all appointed by the mayor.
“We’re also losing two good employees because of politics, Chief A. J. Benefield served this community well and the ugly side of politics is sometimes jobs go with politicians,” the mayor said.
“A.J. has been a true asset to this community, one of the best police chiefs the city has ever had,” Rooks said.
The mayor then recognized city clerk Kim Stone who will not be reappointed by the new mayor.
“She has been a true asset, she has kept this place going ... she kept us out of trouble, everybody kept thinking we were broke but we were not broke,” said Rooks.
Stone was visibly moved when the mayor said he appreciated her service and everyone in the room applauded.
In the dying embers of the nearly two-hour meeting Rooks said his farewells.
“It has been an honor, I’m sad to go yet I’m excited to see what new things take place, thank you for allowing me to serve,” said Rooks.