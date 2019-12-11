Despite the noticeable lack of snow in Heflin, a snowman contest is being held there, according to Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer.
“Do you want to build a snowman?” sponsored by Heflin Main Street and Cleburne Pharmacy, will feature snowmen constructed by Cleburne County elementary and middle school kids who will compete for a $1,000 prize.
Votes for the best snowman can be cast at Cleburne Pharmacy, 875 Ross St. The class with the most votes wins the $1000 prize. Winners will be announced at a Frozen movie sing-a-long on Friday, Dec. 13th.
Each class has to auction its snowman to be eligible to win the grand prize. Each snowman, made out of a wide variety of materials, will be individually auctioned at Heflin Main Street's Facebook page. Any money raised will be split 50/50 with the class and Main Street.
The snowmen can be viewed and bid on at: