RANBURNE — Samantha Smith, a lifelong Ranburne resident, was sworn in as Ranburne’s newest councilwoman Monday night at the beginning of the monthly Town Council meeting.
Smith, 54, has never held political office, but she follows in the footsteps of her father and uncle, who both served as Ranburne mayors in years past. Her father, Owen Lowery, served as mayor in recent years and her uncle, Pat Arrington, served as mayor starting in 1972.
“I know the impact that you can have on the community. I do know the work that goes into it and that’s what I’m looking for, just a way to help my community and make an impact on lives where I can,” said Smith.
Like her father and uncle, Smith hopes to become the mayor during next year’s election.
“You can bet my name’s in the hat,” Smith said after the meeting.
“I have all intentions of running for mayor in 2020,” Smith said.
If no one runs against Smith for mayor next year she will become the town’s next mayor. Chuck Smith, the current mayor of Ranburne said last month he is not running.
Ranburne has not had municipal elections since 1992 because candidates have either run unopposed or have been appointed by the council, like Smith was Monday night.
Smith works in the automotive industry in Carrollton, Ga., as a materials manager.
Pamela Thompson, Ranburne’s town clerk and magistrate, reported that the town’s senior center will not have a Boston butt sale or refreshments during the Highway 46 yard sale this weekend. Thompson said the center’s sink does not have an air gap, a requirement of the East Alabama Planning Commission, so the senior center will be closed this Friday.
Thompson said the recreation department will have its homecoming parade through downtown Ranburne on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Thompson also said the senior center will be closed on Oct. 14 for Columbus Day.