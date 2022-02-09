Shut-down Borden Bridge still an inconvenience

BORDEN SPRINGS — County Road 94 in northern Cleburne County snakes through one of the most rugged and least populated parts of the region.
At one time, the road connected Calhoun and Cleburne counties on a route that gave motorists another option besides nearby County Road 70 to get over Dugger Mountain to Piedmont.
That all changed in 1999 when Cleburne officials closed a key bridge on County Road 94, essentially cutting off a handful of Cleburne residents from the rest of the county.
The one-lane bridge known as Borden bridge spans Terrapin Creek between two peaks of scenic Dugger Mountain. The antiquated and derelict bridge along with the battered road that leads to it is a daily reminder to the locals of Alabama’s infrastructure woes.
‘We’re the forgotten’
Cleburne County residents Johnnie Alexander and his wife, Joan, live on County 219, off of County Road 94, in what best can be described as a no-man's land. To get to anywhere else in Cleburne County, the Alexanders have to go back into Calhoun County and proceed south on Vigo Road in Piedmont to the county line, where the road changes into Cleburne County road 70.
“You can’t get here from Cleburne County unless you come down the bicycle trail,” Johnnie Alexander said referring to the Chief Ladiga Trail.
Alexander has pleaded with county and state officials for 20 years to get the bridge replaced.
“We’re the forgotten corner of Cleburne County,” Alexander said on a recent afternoon.
“When you have a fire department that’s supposed to be taking care of you and they have to go five miles around up the mountain to take care of you it’s kinda really bad,” Alexander said, “We’re lucky because Piedmont always gets to us first.”
To make matters worse, Alexander said, there is another one-lane bridge that crosses Terrapin Creek on County Road 94 near his home that is weight-restricted.
“That one bridge is on the weight restricted list, it’s 10-ton but that don’t keep a 13-ton school bus from coming across it with kids in it, every once in a while Cleburne County brings a load of gravel in here, a load of gravel weighs a little bit more than 10 tons,” Alexander said. “I’ve done everything I know to do.”
Alexander has met with state Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg and Cleburne County District 1 Commissioner Laura Cobb repeatedly to help get the bridge replaced.
Due to redistricting, Shaver — who represents District 39 — will no longer represent Cleburne County later this year. The new District 40 will now include all of Cleburne County and a chunk of Calhoun County. Koven L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, who currently represents District 40, is stepping down and at least eight hopefuls have lined up to run for his vacant seat in May.
“Poor ol’ Laura Cobb, she has done the best she could and she’s worked hard but the county commission over there, them people need to come up here and see what we’ve got up here, people don’t really realize how this place has grown up in here,” Alexander said.
Alexander said the growing community now includes over 30 houses.
“The thing about it is, they don’t even know what’s in here, I guarantee you those other commissioners have never been in here, they don’t know what’s in here and they really don’t care,” Alexander said.
“It took us four and a half years to get water up here, let me tell you who done it, it was Charlie Fagan, Del Marsh, Mike Rogers, they were the ones that finally pushed the water through up here, some of the Piedmont people they just really didn’t think we ought to have water up here, and you didn’t talk to Cleburne County, they didn’t want to put water up here anyway,” he said.
Charlie Fagan was once the mayor of Piedmont and until recently operated the Chief Ladiga Trail campground located on County Road 94. Fagan closed the campground recently, citing the closed bridge and the abysmal condition of County Road 94 as deciding factors.
“Ginny Shaver and Laura Cobb have really worked hard on this, If we don’t get that bridge, we won’t get it,” Alexander said, “There’s four people that can get it done, that’s Ginny and Laura, the governor, and State Senator Randy Price, those four people could put that bridge in here right now.”
Borden Bridge is falling down
“I wrote a song about that old bridge, I called it Borden Bridge, Borden Bridge is falling down,” said Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson. Robertson is also the ex-officio chairman of the Cleburne County Commission.
Robertson fronts a country music group Lard Bucket that released an album entitled Snake Oil in 2015 that features a song that pays homage to bridge. A sample of the lyrics:
“Up on this one lane bridge on County Road 94
That no one dare crosses anymore,
Underneath it runs the cold Terrapin Creek,
That winds between the Dugger Mountain peaks,
Between the rivets on a trestle beam, do you see our names?
Painted years ago, but the covenant remains,
Borden Bridge is falling down, I brought you back here to find those vows”
“I don’t know this for a fact but it was a railroad bridge to start with and there’s a long span across that creek, there’s a pier, it’s really two bridges together if you look at it,” Robertson said, “One bridge bridges you to the pier in the middle and the other bridge takes you to the other side, so it’s a one pier bridge.”
Robertson said there was money set aside to replace the bridge, along with a prioritized list of other bridge projects in the county.
“Borden Bridge ended up being last on the list,” he said.
Robertson said that some money was spent on the bridge to study its condition, but there was not enough money to go forward with actually replacing it.
“But here’s the deal — that’s a single lane bridge, and for us to get money from the state it has to be a double lane bridge. A double lane means there has to be more right of way also and I don’t know, between that hill in there it just makes it a lot more complicated,” Robertson said.
Robertson consulted with Cleburne County engineer Lee Estes about what the possibilities were to move forward.
“It’s like building two bridges because of that pier in the middle so that would be very expensive,” Robertson said.
Robertson said the commission decided to prioritize what is the most important and what affects the most people.
“As far as population, when you look at Cleburne County you’ve got 14,000 people and the majority of the population is in the southernmost part of the area, from Heflin south is the greatest population in Cleburne County, when you get up into Borden, you just don’t have as much population,” Robertson said.
“There’s very few people who come around 94 because over the mountain is 70 and that's the way into Piedmont from Borden Springs across to Vigo,” Robertson said.
Robertson said there is also concern about the other weight-restricted bridge on County Road 94.
“In case something happened to one of them we would need to be prepared to have enough money to repair those,” he said.
During a recent commission meeting Cobb was going to make a motion to use money out of the general fund to replace the bridge but realized the other three commissioners, Roger Hill, Emmett Owen and Terry Hendrix would vote it down.
“It’s not because of her, she wants it fixed … as a group the other three feel like it would be a lot of money thrown at something that doesn't provide a lot of merit,” Robertson said.
Laura Cobb’s efforts
Cobb was dismayed that Fagan closed the Chief Ladiga Trail campground recently, especially since nothing has been done to improve the road and to replace the bridge.
“The road going in there is in really bad shape, I’ve been trying to get the road done and the bridge, and I’ve been battling this for 12 years and I still haven't gotten anything accomplished with it,” Cobb said.
The park is located along County Road 94 and features the Terrapin Creek on one side and the Chief Ladiga Trail on the other.The Pinhoti Trail — Alabama’s longest footpath — is also located nearby, giving outdoor enthusiasts recreational options.
“It connects to the Chief Ladiga Trail, people were able to enjoy the park and they camped overnight there, so there’s a lot of advantage there for Cleburne and Calhoun County,” she said.
Fagan said he will reevaluate reopening the campground in April.
As for Cobb, she’s going to take her fight to Montgomery to try and get help for replacing the bridge and repaving the road.
“I’m going to go as far as I can, I’m begging for help, I do not want Cleburne County to lose what we have,” Cobb said.
Cobb's frustration with the commission is not limited to Borden Bridge and County Road 94.
“I put my roads up, last year, last year I got less than $189,000 for a road project, this year I’m not getting any funding for a road project, and it’s going to the other districts,” she said.
“I’ve been struggling to get County Road 35 done, which feeds a lot of traffic into the Fruithurst school, that has been on the books and has been completely bypassed,” Cobb said.
“We need to do something, we’re not doing anything, we promote tourism and we have a beautiful campsite, we’re not servicing them, we’re not giving them a decent road to even get into it,” Cobb said.
On a recent visit to County Road 94 the conditions of the road were a mixed bag. Some of the road's asphalt had eroded to a surface that best resembles a washboard with gravel. Where the asphalt is intact the surface is punctuated by potholes and patches.
Ginny Shaver seeks priorities
“When I first got elected I went to all my counties, spent time with the various county engineers, “ I spent two days riding around with Lee Estes, down there in Cleburne County and road the roads, looking to see how bad things were,” Shaver said.
“We were contemplating the Rebuild Alabama Act, you’ve got half the roads in Cleburne County not even being paved and they were taking some of the paved ones and putting them back to dirt because it was better than the pavement,” she said.
Shaver said she asked the county engineer for a list of the “worst of the worst” roads and bridges.
“I rode the roads with Lee and I asked him for a list of the worst of the worst and what their priorities were, and that County Road 94 bridge was on there. And since that time other priorities all around it have all been completed, and so it was one my priorities with the Rebuild Alabama Act money,” Shaver said. The cost to replace the bridge is $612,000, Shaver said.
Shaver said the Alabama Department of Transportation has a four-year statewide transportation improvement plan.
“We call it the STIP, and that was listed on there, the state even advertised the bridge trying to get somebody to remove the old bridge, so they could move forward. This has been going on for over 20 years,” she said.
Shaver said the bridge project had previously been a Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP) project.
“It was originally an ATRIP project but they did not have funding, that’s what we were trying to do with some of the Rebuild Alabama Act money, get it on there, they had plans, approach plans that had been submitted to ALDOT and they were waiting on county transportation to schedule, environmental, and all that has to be done before they can start the right-of-way,” Shaver said.
Shaver said it’s now up to the county to make the decision to replace the bridge.
“Commissioner Cobb has been the lone vote on that project,” Shaver said.
“At this point the ball’s in the county’s court,” she said.
“Well I really sympathize with these people down there, because that’s been closed for 20 years and they’ve been told and told and told and told they were going to do it, and they don’t follow through, I don’t blame them for being upset,” Shaver said.
“Commissioner Cobb and I have been down there on numerous occasions, we’ve been down there looking at it, talking to the residents, we know how important it is to them and she and I have done our part to get it done but we’re not the only ones,” Shaver said.
Borden bridge today
Borden Bridge is not falling down — it stands defiantly against the elements of time. The pier in the middle of Terrapin Creek is constructed of cut stones that fit together like an ancient Mayan ruin. Faded graffiti from years ago is still visible on the rusting hulks of steel that span the creek as nature tries to reclaim the bridge on each side. Estes said that for now, at least, there are no plans to replace the bridge and to repave the road except to patch some potholes.