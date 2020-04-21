Shopping cart wash pleases supermarket customers

HEFLIN — To help protect customers from the coronavirus and other germs the Heflin Piggly Wiggly now has a sanitation machine which cleans shopping carts and baskets.
Denise White, who co-owns the Piggly Wiggly with her husband, Danny, installed a Sanitizit shopping cart cleaning system last week to give shoppers sparkling and disinfected buggies for their shopping experience.
The white machine sits at the front of the store and resembles a mini-car wash as buggies are pushed through it by an employee of the store.
White said customers appreciate the germ-free buggies for their shopping experience.
“They are loving it, it’s making them feel more confident that the whole entire buggy is being sanitized so it’s 99.9 percent germ free,” said White.
Yvonne Nowland, a cashier at the store, pushed a cart through the machine as mist enveloped it on its way to the shopping cart corral for the next customer. It takes about three minutes for a cart to dry.
White said she was looking for additional ways to improve the sanitation at the store and found the machine online from a Birmingham-based company.
The machine comes equipped with a wand to disinfect shopping baskets and can be wheeled to other locations in the store to clean other shopping fixtures like handles and surfaces, said White.
White said the machine will be a permanent addition to the store even after the current viral emergency ends.
“I feel like our world will never be the same now and we all have to be more conscious and aware of keeping things sanitized,” said White.