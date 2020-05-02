Scrambled plans lead to lunchtime distribution of Easter egg candy

HEFLIN — For more than 10 years the City of Heflin has had a flashlight Easter egg hunt in which hundreds of kids gathered candy-filled eggs in the Parks and Recreation football field at dusk.
The COVID-19 pandemic scrambled plans for this year's epidemic, of course, leaving the city with more than 10,000 unused multi-colored eggs. But they’ll find homes Wednesday of next week, explained Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation director, when they’re given out at feeding locations the school system uses to distribute school lunches.
The city had been waiting to see if a makeup Easter egg hunt date could be scheduled depending on social distancing protocols issued by the state.
“We were kind of waiting it out, we knew it wouldn't be traditional but we were still going to have some kind of Easter egg hunt but obviously with the current numbers not being waived we’re still restricted on numbers,” said Perry.
Perry said that the sponsor of the egg hunt, McDonald’s, gave the city bags to put the eggs in to distribute them to the kids.
“We will bring it to their car the same they do with lunches, it will be another stop past where the lunches are given out,” said Perry.
The eggs will be given out at Fruithurst Elementary, Pleasant Grove Elementary, Cleburne County High School and Cleburne County Elementary School, according to Perry.
Perry said the cancellation of the egg hunt is hard on everyone.
“We’re really sad about it because this is such a fun event but as you know everything is different this spring and summer, we’re still going to do our best to try to make it happen for the kids,” said Perry.