A little-known passage in the 2017 federal tax law rewrite is about to give new life to a historic school building in Heflin.
Workers in recent weeks pulled Depression-era windows and doors out of the old Cleburne County High School and replaced them with dark glass. Soon they’ll begin interior renovations that will turn the former high school into a 42-room assisted living facility.
It’s happening partly because Heflin is an “opportunity zone” — targeted for development in the 2017 federal tax law.
“It’s the golden child right now,” said Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic director. “We’ve got a $12.5 million project creating 40 jobs in a town of 3,500.”
The opportunity zone program allows people with capital gains — money made off investments — to put off or completely offset taxes on that money if they plow it back into an “opportunity fund” that invests only in low-income communities. Under the law, states get to identify 25 percent of their high-poverty census tracts as opportunity zones that are eligible for those investments.
That tax policy hasn’t made headlines often, but that may be about to change. The Internal Revenue Service this week released guidelines explaining details of how the tax breaks will work. Economists say investors have been holding off on many of their opportunity projects until those details became known.
“I think money will be tripping over its own feet to get into these zones,” said K.C. Conway, a researcher for the Alabama Center for Real Estate, a think tank at the University of Alabama.
Calhoun County has three opportunity zones. One covers both sides of Quintard Avenue in Anniston, blending low-income neighborhoods, downtown businesses and medical offices. Another takes up most of McClellan, the former Army base that local officials are trying to redevelop for industrial use. Another covers northern Jacksonville, from the campus of Jacksonville State University northward toward Roy Webb.
The office of Gov. Kay Ivey picked those zones strategically, said Alex Flachsbart, who runs Opportunity Alabama, a nonprofit set up to encourage opportunity zone investments.
“They were looking at downtown areas, areas with hospitals, or with universities or industrial sites,” he said. “It’s good to have some core assets.”
Ivey also made a point of putting one zone in each county, Flachsbart said. (Heflin and the surrounding area comprise Cleburne County’s only opportunity zone.)
By some measures, Calhoun County’s sites don’t fare well in competition with the roughly 8,000 other opportunity zones. One group, Develop LLC, earlier this year released a map ranking all the nation’s zones: larger university towns tended to fare best. Auburn and Tuscaloosa had some of the top-ranked Alabama zones on the map.
Jacksonville’s mostly-rural zone, however, doesn’t come out so well, ranked 6,633 out of 7,823 tracts in the study. The Anniston districts also get a middling grade in that ranking, which among other factors looked at population growth.
Attempts to reach Develop for comment were not successful, but local officials say investors will seek in opportunity zones the same thing they seek in other real estate decisions: areas where there are lots of customers with money to spend.
“It’s basically the same as the things a Chick-fil-A would look at when they’re trying to locate,” Maloney said. “They’re looking around and trying to put together a market.”
Conway, the real estate expert, says he still believes Calhoun County’s zones have a good chance for development once the zones get up and running. Anniston may not seem all that close to the Toyota/Mazda plant under construction in Huntsville, but Conway said that to the auto industry’s suppliers, it may be close enough.
And rent is still cheap here, he said, while workers may have a hard time keeping up with costs in bigger cities.
“You’re close to I-20 and you’ve got easy access to Huntsville, Birmingham and Atlanta,” he said.
Ask Calhoun County’s economic developers where they stand in the opportunity zone race, and it’s a mix of we-don’t-know and we-can’t-say.
Julie Moss, director of the McClellan Development Authority, said investment hasn’t begun in earnest because of the lack of clarity about the IRS rules. Don Hopper of the Calhoun County Economic Development Authority also said investors have been hesitant to move without rules in place. Both said they couldn’t discuss any projects they hoped to develop.
Maloney said the Helfin project, possibly the first in the state, was the result of work that began long before opportunity zones were created.
The city had been looking for a new use for the old high school, which was owned by the Casey family, who, according to Maloney, wanted to preserve it as a historic building. The city also saw a need for an assisted living facility because of an aging population in which more people needed care — but not enough for a nursing home.
So the city worked to get the school on the National Register of Historic Places, then filed for state and federal tax credits for historic preservation. Added to that, they looked into “new market” tax credits for investment in distressed communities under an earlier tax law.
The opportunity zone tax credit gave investors their final nudge, she said.