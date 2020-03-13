Sarah Ann’s Bakery a tribute to mother

HEFLIN — A photo of the late Sarah Ann Riddle hangs behind the counter of the bakery bearing her name as her relatives busy themselves with baking pies, doughnuts, cupcakes and muffins.
Hendoly Michaels and two of her relatives opened Sarah Ann’s Bakery last week as a testament to Michaels’ mother, who baked all of her life and passed her culinary skills to her children.
Michaels held back the tears as she recalled her mother and her love of baking.
“My mom was a baker,” Michaels said. “We kinda just were always in the kitchen with her and just kinda baking, baking, baking.”
Michaels said Sarah Ann always wanted her own bakery but passed away in 2002.
“We’ve always kinda dreamed of it for so long,” Michaels said. “We’re just trying to live out her dream.”
Michaels said her mother’s favorite time to cook was at Christmas. She made holiday treats including divinity candy, pound cakes, fruit cakes and all sorts of candy.
“Our whole Christmas break was cooking candy, cookies, cupcakes,” she said.
Birthdays also got Riddle’s unique attention.
“She always did our birthday cakes, we never bought a cake,” said Michaels.
Michaels said her bakery offers all kinds of treats and confections including:
— Homemade ice cream
— Bagels
— Muffins
— Donuts
— Cupcakes
— Cakes
— Cookies
— Cheesecakes
— Pies
— Cheese straws
— Cinnamon rolls
Michael’s sister, DeAnn Hightower, and niece, Kolby Hightower, also co-own the bakery and everyone is playing “catch up” since the doors opened and the ovens came on.
The building occupied by the bakery used to be a gas station and restaurant in the past.
Finding a building for the bakery is something that Michaels thinks amounted to divine intervention.
“It’s a God thing, we were at the right place at the right time, we started in February, roughly three weeks before we opened, we walked in and this place was a shell, so in three weeks we managed to get this whole place running,” said Michaels. “It’s been crazy busy.”
Michaels said the support from the community has been amazing so far.
Michaels passes the photo of her mother each time she goes in and out of the kitchen and knows she would be proud.
“She would be ecstatic, there’s no doubt that she would be in the middle of it, it was always her dream, she would love it” said Michaels.
Sarah Ann’s Bakery is located at 2330 Highway 46 in Heflin, phone 256-201-8130
Open Monday - Thursday 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.