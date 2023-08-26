Sacred Harp tradition continues Sept. 4

Members of the Shoal Creek Baptist Church Preservation Society will pay homage to their ancestors and the music they all love Sept. 4 by hosting their annual Labor Day “dinner on the ground” event.
But there’s more to it than just a country lunch.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with a few hours of Sacred Harp singing, using old hymnals in which the music is written in notes of four unique shapes.
At all Sacred Harp gatherings, the singers carry the melody and harmony, on the first verse, by ascribing the shape of the written notes with the pitches of notes on the musical scale. The subsequent rounds of each song are sung with words. Many of the hymns are familiar ones, such as “Amazing Grace.”
Other characteristics of this type of singing are the song leader’s arm pumping up and down and a tapping on the wooden floor of a foot to keep the rhythm.
Sacred Harp music originated in England, spread to colonial America and, eventually, made its way south where it has been more fully practiced.
The first Shoal Creek Baptist building was built in 1842 and served Edwardsville and the surrounding communities as a school, church and meeting place. The reason for the first building’s destruction is unknown, but a second building burned down. The current structure, located deep in the woods northwest of Edwardsville — just south of Coleman Lake campground and picnic area — was built in 1895. No one worships regularly at the Shoal Creek building now, but members of the society remember their ancestors and long-gone neighbors by hosting a Sacred Harp singing and meal served in the old-time way — outdoors on a long table.
The society also seeks to preserve the tradition of Sacred Harp singing.
The Labor Day event is the only worship service held there each year, but president of the society, the Rev. Les Jones, 68, said more weddings take place there than at any other church in Cleburne County.
“There are about six weddings there a year,” said Jones, pastor of the Heritage Baptist Church in Heflin and president of the society.
“The church building is on a horse trail,” Jones said, “and many of the riders pass by the church and realize the site is perfect for small weddings.”
This weekend the members will clean the inside of the building in preparation for the Labor Day event, and they will clean the adjoining historic cemetery.
On Labor Day, fans of the old-time music will bring their songbooks, plus one to share.
“The old hands that sing Sacred Harp music come well prepared,” Jones said.
Another attraction of the Labor Day singing is the homemade repast set across the picnic tables, where folks will enjoy at least an hour of fellowship that such gatherings inspire.
The public is invited to come and are encouraged to bring a dish to join in.
Another round of singing will be held after the midday meal.
Those wishing to attend should pass through Heflin heading northeast, and go to the Texaco gas station, turn left on U.S. 78 for 8.5 miles. Stay straight until reaching County Road 61. Turn left and watch for the Shoal Creek Church sign.
