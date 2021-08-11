RV dealership planned for Heflin Industrial Park

HEFLIN — A new tenant will be moving in at the city’s industrial park, Heflin Mayor Robby Brown told the City Council during a meeting Tuesday night.
A recreational vehicle dealership superstore will bring 90 jobs and will invest $20 million dollars at the industrial park, according to Brown. He said he could not announce the name of the business at this time but added the new business will be on a 30-acre parcel of land. He did not give a timetable for construction or opening of the business.
The Heflin Industrial Park is located along Interstate 20 at exit 205. In June the city announced the park’s first tenant, Barbaras, a California-based textile company that will employ 30 people in a 60,000-square-foot facility.
Brown said the projected income in sales from the RV supercenter is $100 million per year.
Brown said that there is another major commitment at the industrial park which will be another $20 million dollar investment and will employ 75 people.
The mayor said that he and Tammy Perry are actively recruiting any businesses they can find, large and small.
“We’re just knocking on doors and we’re going for the smaller guys too, Tammy has reached out to Waffle House, we’ve reached out to Zaxby’s,” said Brown.
Brown said that he is meeting with U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, and State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, today to talk about the industrial park and the recruiting of businesses.
The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing a $1,059,300 industrial access grant through the Alabama Department of Transportation to build an access road to the industrial park. The grant was awarded to the city in June but the council had to authorize the measure. Brown said the city will not have to provide any funds for the road but the city’s industrial board will have to cover engineering fees and legal fees if any.
The council also voted unanimously to appoint the mayor to apply for a community development block grant to extend the water and sewer lines into the industrial park.