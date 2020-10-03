Rustic ways celebrated with antique tractor and plow day

RANBURNE — The sun-drenched Howle family farm in Ranburne was populated with vintage tractors, mules, horses and plows Saturday morning during the eighth annual Antique Tractor Plow Day.
Accented with music, wagon rides, ice cream, and vintage engines, the event celebrated and demonstrated the way farmers of an earlier era used to tend to the earth.
Sam Selman, 58, from Armuchee, Ga., sat on his plow in as his two mules marched forward and the multi-wheeled plow churned up the light-brown Alabama dirt. Onlookers gathered to watch Selman and others demonstrate a way of life not quite forgotten.
“Just out here with friends plowing the field showing the way the old-timers did it,” Selman said.
“My daddy done it, I enjoy it too, my whole family does,” he said.
Selman said he enjoys showing a new generation of how things were done in the past.
“They like it. These kids like it, they like to pet the mules and ask questions,” Selman said.
Ryan Robertson, Cleburne County’s probate judge, and his band were set up on the porch of the Howle farmhouse churning out feel-good tunes to about 100 people gathered under the shade of cedars, oaks and a huge pecan tree. A combination of exhaust fumes from vintage tractors, boiled peanuts and barbecue swirled as Robertson sang.
Robertson said he enjoys coming to the event to perform and soak up the charm of country living.
“Plow Day is a community outing for the Ranburne area and for Cleburne County. It’s a chance for all our people to gather ’round and see each other, have a reunion, see some history, have some good food and good fellowship,” he said.
Robertson’s band played a mixture of bluegrass, gospel, rock and rhythm and blues.
The judge looked out at the fields as tractors groaned to plow up dirt in clouds of dust.
“Man, we could not have picked a more beautiful day — God has blessed us with a beautiful day,” said Robertson.
In a moment when generational interests merged, Andy Shelnutt, 57, led his grandson, Wesson, 2, by the hand to inspect some of the vintage tractors.
“He loves these tractors, he loves cows. We make rounds on four-wheelers all the time side-by-side at all times just to get him out of the house because he pitches a fit to see tractors,” Shelnutt said.
Sitting on one of the tractors that Shelnutt and his grandson were admiring was a man wearing overalls and a straw cowboy hat.
Tim King, 66, and his John Deere 730 diesel powered tractor looked like an image from yesteryear had it not been for the cell phone he was checking.
King, from nearby Woodland, never misses plow day.
“It’s something else. I like coming over here and seeing all the tractors and motors and big ol’ watermelons, listening to the singing and having a good time,” said King.
A small crowd gathered under the shade of a pecan tree to watch a loud motor in action. Situated on a trailer, the motor gave out a loud bang on each stroke as kids covered their ears to watch the contraption spin a huge metal wheel.
Lynn Bain was operating the trailer-mounted machine and said it came from Pennsylvania and it originally pumped oil in the 1800s.
“It had a wheel on the other side that run cables and they run pump jacks out in the oil fields,” said Bain.
Bain said the motor is a two-stroke but it was slowed down “just for showing.”
“People see it and don’t know what it is,” said Bain.
Pam Talley and her friends came from Oxford to enjoy a day in the past.
“Oh I love it, it’s out in the fresh air in the country, getting to see things you don’t normally see like mules pulling plows and people riding the wagons, it’s great,” she said.