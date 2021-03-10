Rough Heflin road to be repaved

HEFLIN — The 50 or so residents who live on County Road 27 — also known as Davidson Road — will have their battered road repaved starting next week.
During a Tuesday night work session Heflin Mayor Robby Brown said he struck a deal with the Alabama Department of Transportation to repave the road.
County Road 27, which is both in the county’s and Heflin’s jurisdiction, connects Alabama 46 near the Cane Creek bridge to U.S. 78 east of Heflin.
The two-mile asphalt road is in bad shape, punctuated by patches on top of patches, potholes and rough spots. Striping has faded on the two-lane road, which takes motorists on a journey of twists, turns and a well-known “blind hill.”
The road has seen an increase in traffic due to diversion caused by the construction of a bridge on Alabama 46.
“Got a deal with ALDOT, me and ALDOT have partnered up, starting next week they are going to pave County Road 27 for us, they measured it today,” an exuberant Brown said.
For repaving the road the city will set new pipe at the old Sewell’s manufacturing building on Alabama 46.
According to Brown, ALDOT installed pipe along the highway next to Sewell’s but the pipe was not on the legal right of way. The mayor said the pipe needed repairs but ALDOT did not have access to the property.
“ALDOT has been fighting that little deal for 20 years,” Brown said.
Brown said he then conjured up a plan and made an offer.
“I can lay pipe just as good as anybody,’ so I said, ‘me and my street department we’ll go lay it if y’all furnish all the materials, all I got to do is furnish the labor,” said Brown.
The mayor said there’d be no cost to the city except for the labor needed to install the new piping.
“I thought it was a heck of a deal,” Brown said.
The portion of the road in the county — four-tenths of a mile — should be repaved with Rebuild Alabama funds the mayor said after talking with State Rep. Ginny Shaver about the matter.
The council was very appreciative of the deal the mayor made with ALDOT to repave the road.
“I would just like to say I appreciate ALDOT working with us and I look forward to working with them in the future,” said Councilman Clinton “Shag” Austin.
During the meeting after the work session the council voted unanimously to recognize March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
Pati Tiller, outreach coordinator with the ARC of Calhoun and Cleburne County, along with Tara Morgan, a board member with the ARC, were on hand to receive the proclamation.
“I’m very appreciative they did it, I appreciate Tara Morgan for contacting the city for it, it is alway good to get our folks a little more attention in the public and let the public understand that people with developmental disabilities are part of the community and can do things in the community and deserve the respect and attention,” said Tiller.
The council also voted to spend $8,000 to hire a firm to put on a fireworks display on July 2. The city did not have a fireworks display last year due to the pandemic. This year, Independence Day falls on a Sunday.