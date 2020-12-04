Ross Street events to mark Christmas season in Heflin

HEFLIN — Despite the pandemic Santa will go to Heflin next week to participate in the annual Holidays on Ross and Parade of Lights.
To be held Dec. 12, the event will include a Christmas book tour, music, shopping, food, a holiday movie and the annual Christmas parade.
The event is hosted by Heflin Main Street and the City of Heflin recreation department according to Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer and Heflin Main Street director.
The day will begin at 2 p.m. at the Lucile Morgan Library on Ross Street, where Santa Claus himself will make an appearance and light refreshments will be served. Then the kids will participate in a book walk in which images from the Night before Christmas book will be enlarged and posted in downtown businesses.
Maloney said the book walk will end at 3:30 at the city’s amphitheater next to City Hall, where performer Chad Robertson will sing and invite the kids for a sing-a-long of familiar Christmas favorites.
Maloney said downtown shopping will be an option for parents while their kids get to watch a Christmas movie at the amphitheater.
“The goal is with that, the kids and one of the parents can hang out here with the kids while the moms or whoever can go shop,” said Maloney.
The parade has been moved to a later start time, 7 p.m., to give the parents a bit more time to get their Christmas shopping done.
Maloney said “tons of folks” have contacted her to learn how to participate in the parade.
“Everybody is super-excited about it, we just ask that people be mindful of COVID, wear a mask and keep their social distance, stay within their family unit,” Maloney said.
After the parade, the Cleburne County junior high and high school bands are scheduled to perform their annual Christmas concert at the amphitheater.
“We’ll have a few food vendors in town and other than that it’s just going to be a nice holiday affair,” said Maloney.