Rodeo held at Bennett Farms

Folks gathered this past weekend for some country-style fun at the 2022 Cleburne County Rodeo at Bennett Farms in Heflin. Smells of sticky sweet cotton candy, hot kettle corn and hay filled the air as kids rode ponies or swooped down hillside slides. Adults shopped for souvenirs such as cowboy hats and western-themed wares. During the featured event Saturday, a procession of cowboys and cowgirls showed off their skills such as various cattle roping techniques from horseback. Even the littlest cowgirls got in on the fun with “mutton busting,” in which kids latch onto a sheep and hang on for dear life as the animal takes off running.