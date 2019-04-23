HEFLIN — Soon diners at a popular Heflin eatery will be able to order beer and wine to complement their Southern cuisine.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Heflin City Council approved a beer and wine license for the Heflin eatery Flora’s Table.
The vote was taken after a public hearing for the measure in which no one spoke. No council members commented on the license before or after the vote was taken.
Caron Duckworth, owner of Flora’s Table, was pleased with the vote.
“Having them vote on it and pass it is great for me because it helps me begin to put that final part of my business plan into action,” Duckworth said after the meeting.
Duckworth said she is not going into the venture thinking she is going to make loads of money on alcohol sales.
“It’s just a part that I wanted to be able to offer and it will be done responsibly on my end, I promise that,” said Duckworth.
Closed Sundays and Mondays, the restaurant is generally a breakfast-and-lunch establishment, except on Fridays when its hours extend to 8:30 p.m.
Duckworth also mentioned that Congressman Mike Rogers will be at her restaurant for “Congress on your Corner” on Wednesday at noon in which the congressman will speak and take questions from patrons.
“We’re excited about that, we decided we had to offer the Southern staple of catfish tomorrow, hopefully all the people that come out will enjoy that,” said Duckworth, “And they will ask him questions and find out about what’s going in our area and tell him what they’re concerned about.”
During a general comment section, Shane Smith, Heflin city clerk, said he has been getting positive feedback on the new LED streetlights that were installed recently by Alabama Power.
Smith also reminded the council that this Friday the Pinhoti Trail Spur will have a ribbon-cutting at Cahulga Creek Park starting at 11 a.m. Area sixth-graders will also be present to walk the trail.
The next council meeting and combined work session will be on May 14 at 5:30 p.m.