HEFLIN — More people than usual packed the chambers of the Cleburne County Commission meeting room Tuesday night to voice displeasure with their trash pickup.
Cleburne County, which has mandatory trash pickup for county residents, uses Advanced Disposal for trash pickup and some customers are raising a stink over missed stops.
Billy Porter, the general manager for the Piedmont and Lincoln Advanced Disposal locations, spoke to commission and the 15 or so disgruntled customers in attendance about the company’s struggles to service the county.
“Cleburne County is a hard county to run,” said Porter.
Porter said the main issue has been with the training of its new trash truck driver for the county as the older and more experienced driver requested a “more simple route.”
Porter said that the new driver is on the county roads this week and is being helped by a driver-trainer with a GPS and very specific “turn by turn” directions to help him master the county roads.
“We realize we have an issue,” Porter said.
Commissioner Laura Cobb said she has become the “garbage lady” in her district because she has been fielding so many calls from residents unhappy that their trash has not been picked up.
“We need someone out there that day to go back and pick that up or at least by the next day, not four days later, those people are paying for a service. I’ve had some that have been missed for three weeks,” said Cobb.
Porter said the standard operating procedure when a truck misses a pickup, the missed location is put on the route sheet for the next day, typically early in the morning.
Cobb asked Porter if it was possible to get a better phone number to report issues instead of the 800 phone number which usually ends up in a litany of transfers from one person to another.
“By that time they’re frustrated, then they’re calling me or they’re putting it out on the Facebook and then I see it,” Cobb said.
Porter gave out a phone number (256-792-6004) that will go straight to the office manager in Piedmont which services Cleburne County.
Commissioner Jake Durham expressed his discontent with the trash pickup — or lack of it.
“I don’t think the commission or the folks in the county care what truck you use or the procedures in which you do it. I think that we need, based on contractual agreement, a guarantee from Advanced that if we call you that we’re going to get the service that we need the next day,” Durham said.
Commissioner Terry Hendrix, who represents the Ranburne area, also chimed in on the issue and said some residents had gone three weeks without trash pickup.
“We signed a contract with you two years ago and your company needs to honor your contract, it looks terrible on y’all,” Hendrix said.
Porter said he’s not trying to make excuses but to explain what has happened.
“We at Advanced Disposal are notorious for doing what we say we are going to do. Have we had some snafus, yes, we have,” Porter said.
A customer asked Porter if a bill can be prorated when their trash is not picked up.
“As far as anybody I’ve talked to personally, I have issued credits, if they got missed two weeks in a row I‘ve issued them two weeks worth of credits,” Porter said.
The commission also passed its consent agenda which included:
— Authorized $5,500 from Commissioner Jake Durham’s discretionary funds to replace the roof on a county-owned polling place which used to be the Dallas Lodge.
— To renew any services the county has with Metro Bank in Heflin because the bank offers the most competitive benefits and the highest rate of interest on daily balances of bank deposits.
— Signed a three-year contract renewal with Avenu Insights and Analytics LLC for the collection of sales tax and tobacco tax.