Redirecting garbage costs is topic at Heflin City Council

HEFLIN — During the first Heflin City Council meeting with the newly elected mayor and council, the governing body talked about garbage and paid some bills.
According to Mayor Robby Brown during the meeting Tuesday night, the town is losing $3,262 per month because of the way the city’s garbage contractor, Republic Services, bills the city for trash pickup.
Republic now charges per can instead of per household, meaning that if a resident has three cans but is only paying for one, the city has to pick up the difference.
Brown said that Republic compiled an audit list of households in the city that have more cans than they are paying for.
“City hall is paying for those cans,” Brown said.
After discussing the matter with the council Brown suggested one solution might be to place reflective stickers on the cans so on trash day the garbage truck driver would instantly know which cans to empty.
The mayor and council agreed to send out letters to all residents on the audit list who have cans they are not paying for. The letters will offer those residents the choice to give the cans back to the city or simply pay for pickup service on the extras.
In other business the council unanimously voted to eliminate the position of investigator within the Heflin Police Department.
Ross McGlaughn, Heflin’s police chief, was in favor of the cost-saving move saying that he and other officers will do the task of investigating various crimes in the city.
The council also voted unanimously to pay 39 bills that the city owes. On the printed agenda each bill was listed to the penny of what was owed to each vendor or contractor.
The council also approved reimbursements to the mayor, Councilwoman Rhonda Heard and city clerk Tina Owen for lodging expenses when the three attended a recent Alabama League of Municipalities conference.
Before the meeting was over, Brown and Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, went over a list of upcoming public events in the city:
— Nov. 19, Guitars Under The Stars bluegrass concert at the city’s amphitheater at 5 p.m.
— Nov. 24, Heflin Christmas tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. next to City Hall
— Nov. 26, Main Street drive-in Christmas movie at Cahulga Creek Park at 6 p.m.
— Nov. 28, Small business Saturday
— Dec. 12, Holidays on Ross 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
— Dec. 12, Christmas parade at 7 p.m.