Redeye bass might have unique contribution to make to Cleburne economy

HEFLIN — A species of dwarf bass native to this area could reel in tourism dollars from anglers and outdoor enthusiasts.
“To see one in the wild with the sunlight on it, that is the most amazing fish, it’s a beautiful, beautiful fish,” said Tim Perkins, a Cleburne County resident and avid angler known as “The Outdoor Coach.”
“We’re sitting on a gold mine, so to speak,” Perkins said about the economic potential of attracting anglers to Clay, Cleburne and Randolph counties.
The fisherman was referring specifically to the redeye bass, a unique species scientists have identified through genetic tools. It's special enough that officials believe public awareness of the species' existence will translate into tourism dollars from those who want to catch it or enjoy its habitat.
The adult redeye bass can grow up to 14 to 17 inches in length and can weigh over three pounds. Typically the fish is olive to brown and has darker brown mottling. The fins can have an orange /red hue and in some species they have white tips.
Local officials’ goal now is to put up signs in Cleburne County and other areas to raise public awareness about the redeye bass. During a meeting of the tourism committee of the Rural Development Initiative for Clay, Randolph and Cleburne counties last week in Heflin, such a sign was unveiled by local outdoor enthusiast Adam Dasinger.
Dasinger — who helped get the Pinhoti Trail Heflin Spur officially recognized by the U.S. Forest Service — told the group the signs are being paid for by the Native Fish Coalition of Alabama and will be placed in watersheds where the fish are present.
“It’s about educating the public on what we have and the Native Fish Coalition will do this for free,” Dasinger said.
Dasinger highlighted the area’s natural resources and attractions and said it’s important to recognize the redeye bass as a stream for additional ecotourism in the area.
Dasinger compared Heflin to Blue Ridge, Ga.
“There is no reason why this area can’t be the next Blue Ridge, Georgia. We have everything they have as far as natural resources, the mountains might not be as tall, we might not have trout in the streams, we’ve got redeye bass, we might not have some of the other natural resources that are as big as blue ridge, ga, but they’re here,” Dasinger said.
“My aim is to make Heflin, Alabama, Cleburne County the next Blue Ridge, Georgia.” he said.
There are many species of the redeye bass in the area, Dasinger said, citing the work of Matthew Lewis, an expert on the redeye bass. He’s a research scientist who uses genetic and genomic tools to advance the understanding of sport fish populations in the Southeast.
“It was thought they were all one species,” Dasinger said.
Due to genetic work many different species have been identified in area watersheds including the Black Warrior, Coosa, Tallapoosa and others.
Dasinger said the redeye bass found locally — in Cleburne and Clay, Coosa watersheds — are only found in this area.
“What makes this area special [is] to have pure redeye bass in these watersheds; that’s the big thing in this area … the Tallapoosa pure strand, one of the last areas where true unhybridized redeye bass are found,” Dasinger said.
Perkins spoke to the committee in Heflin about the redeye bass and its unique characteristics.
“They’re small in stature but they’re ferocious fighters,” Perkins said, adding that the redeye bass is a “crawfish eating machine.”
Perkins said he held the state record for redeye bass for years for a fish he caught that was three pounds, two ounces.
Perkins said he meets hundreds of people through his kayak business who inquire about the fishing in Cleburne County.
“I have people that come here from all over everywhere, they love coming here, they love catching redeye,” he said.
Perkins said the area could promote the area as the “Redeye Capital of the World'' similar to how Cherokee County promoted Weiss Lake as the “Crappie Capital of the World.”
Dasinger said the signs will help educate the public.
“If you have redeye bass in your streams, that usually means the streams are pollution free,” Dasinger said.