Ranburne welcomes new mayor to its government

RANBURNE — Optimism was abundant Monday night during the Ranburne Town Council meeting as Rodney Brown was sworn in as the town’s new mayor.
Brown defeated Councilwoman Samantha Smith in August in the town’s first municipal election since 1992; for years vacancies were filled by council appointment, or by a person signing up to run without opposition.
Before the meeting Brown was enthusiastic about being sworn in.
“I feel great, I’m looking forward to working with the citizens of Ranburne and I want to be a good servant for them,” he said.
Brown said his plans for the town include a Christmas on Main event on Dec. 5 and the formation of a civic club to include those living just outside Ranburne as well as residents.
“I’m looking forward to making Ranburne a better place than what it is,” said Brown.
Municipal Judge Allison Miller administered the oath of office to Brown as his wife, Pam, stood by his side. Miller then swore in the entire Town Council to serve another term.
Once Brown was sworn in, he reappointed Steve Tucker as police chief for four years and reappointed Pamela Thompson as city clerk.
Brown also appointed Miller to serve as the municipal judge for four years.
In other judicial appointments, the council appointed Chad Lee as city attorney and city prosecutor.
The next town council meeting will be on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.