Ranburne Town Council’s first business: a potential election

RANBURNE — The Ranburne town council has not met in three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic so it had a little catching up to do at Wednesday night's meeting.
The council met in the senior center which had recently been heavily disinfected, as an aroma akin to fresh flowers hung in the air.
The first order of business that the council discussed was the upcoming municipal election to be held on August 25. An election for mayor is scheduled for that date between Samantha Smith, a Ranburne council member, and Rodney Brown; if by July 7 both candidates officially qualify to be on the ballot, it will be the first municipal election in Ranburne since 1992.
Since that year, council candidates have either run unopposed or have been appointed to vacancies by the other council members. While voters in most Alabama cities and towns have gone to the polls in August every four years to choose mayors and council members, Ranburne residents had no choices to make.
Council members discussed the registered voters list and guidelines that have to be followed to have a successful election for the town’s 400 residents.
“If we do not follow these guidelines and follow them exactly we’re opening a can of worms for this city ... let’s go by these rules,” Smith, the councilwoman, told the others.
It was the consensus of the council that it needs assistance from Ryan Robertson, Cleburne County probate judge, in conducting the election. Tasks lying before officials include locating poll workers, compiling voter lists and deciding whether ballots should be paper or electronic.
In other business, the council:
— Passed an ordinance giving the town zoning authority over the small cell technology apparatuses which will soon dot the countryside to provide 5G technology to county residents. The transmitters will be affixed to power poles.
— Passed a resolution allowing a community development block grant application to be submitted in the hope of getting money to remodel the senior center. The grant, if awarded, will allow the senior center to be completely refurbished including a new roof, new HVAC, new walls, plumbing and new ramps.
— Approved the police department to spend $257 to buy a new organizer for fingerprint cards that the officers process.
Pamela Thompson, city clerk and magistrate, reported that the senior center is delivering 46 meals a day because the senior center is still closed. Thompson said the center would be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson said that Feeding Cleburne and HEARTS, both nonprofits that help the needy, have been donating food to help feed the seniors.
The Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce has provided a laptop to the town so residents can use it to fill out their 2020 census, according to Thompson.