RANBURNE — The Ranburne Town Council is giving a local business a helping hand.
The council voted unanimously to give Tree Brand Packaging a tax abatement for a $1.6 million expansion the company will start in January.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, told the council that the company has bought a specialized piece of equipment costing $1 million from Finland. The new piece of equipment will be housed in a new metal building which will cost $600,000.
The tax abatement will include all state and local noneducation property taxes and all construction-related transaction taxes, except those local construction-related transaction taxes levied for education purposes for capital improvements for education.
Maloney said the abatement will end in the year 2027. Maloney told the council that in exchange for the abatements the town of Ranburne will get 10 more jobs and a nearly $2 million expansion.
In Ranburne, Tree Brand Packaging, which is based in North Carolina, manufactures specialty pallets and packaging.
Chuck Smith, Ranburne’s mayor, was pleased with the resolution and said the town will improve with the extra jobs the expansion will provide.
“I think the resolution we passed tonight is good for our town,” Smith said.